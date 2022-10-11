ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball likely to miss Hornets’ season opener with ankle injury

By Colin Loughran
 1 day ago

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball sprained his ankle Monday night, leaving the rising star likely unavailable for Charlotte’s season opener on Oct. 19.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania , Ball has a Grade 2 sprain in his left ankle, which is expected to cause him to miss time to start the season.

The All-Star point guard left the court in the third quarter of Monday night’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards after his foot was stepped on by Anthony Gill.

LaMelo Ball is likely to miss the start of the season with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.
The timing couldn’t be worse for Ball, who’s coming off of a season in which he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds over 75 games.

If Ball is unable to suit up against the Spurs in San Antonio, coach Steve Clifford was optimistic his club will be able to weather the storm given Terry Rozier’s experience.

“Terry was the starting point guard on a team (the Boston Celtics in 2017-18) that went to the Eastern Conference finals,” Clifford said. “It’s a role he is comfortable with, and if that ends up being the situation, that is how we will do it.”

The Hornets phenom’s return to basketball activity will be determined by how he responds to rehab and treatment. Clifford added that he spoke with Ball.

“We talked about whatever the plan is, you have to be on the rehab,” Clifford said. “The better you are with it, the quicker you will get back. He was disappointed but very upbeat. It’s just part of the NBA.”

