Michigan State women's soccer Head Coach Jeff Hosler was only hired a year and a half ago, yet he has done things for the program that fans have not seen in over a decade. In just an 18-month span, he has brought the program back to the national ranks for the first time since 2009, drew the largest home crowd in program history and has led MSU to its best start in conference play ever. MSU had just one win the season before Hosler took over. He believes that bringing a totally new style was key to such a massive turnaround. "They learned...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO