FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Beast
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains. That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
iheart.com
Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper
A tree trimmer was killed after he fell into a wood chipper on Tuesday (October 12) afternoon. The man, who was not identified, was working in a neighborhood in Menlo Park, California, when he fell into the chipper. Investigators do not know how he managed to fall into the machine.
Video shows moment California family was abducted
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in Texas
A man has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn't actually made in Texas. Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face a lawsuit because the product is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The man claims that is false advertising.
Gizmodo
The Southwest's Famous Cacti Are in Trouble
One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
'Strong Contender': Does California Have the Best Food in America?
The Golden State boasts the most foodie-driven cities in the country, but does that mean that its cuisine is better than all the rest?
getnews.info
Comfortable RV Camping in the Desert with the Black Series HQ21
Michael is a veteran motocross enthusiast who has conquered many off-road tracks. Now he decides to challenge the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. It will be the first time for Michael to cross a desert in a dirt bike. The endless desert dotted with towering dunes pose much of a challenge to motocross, but Michael is very much looking forward to it.
ohmymag.co.uk
Flamingos discovered hiding in public bathrooms, here's why
A picture of a big flock of pink flamingos taking shelter in a restroom has made the rounds on the internet, going viral. This picture brought a sense of hope and reassurance to the citizens affected by the hurricane. And after this, many people started taking steps and initiatives to ensure that the animals in their neighborhood could cope easily with the mighty hurricane Ian.
