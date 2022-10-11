One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO