ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer was killed after he fell into a wood chipper on Tuesday (October 12) afternoon. The man, who was not identified, was working in a neighborhood in Menlo Park, California, when he fell into the chipper. Investigators do not know how he managed to fall into the machine.
MENLO PARK, CA
CNN

Video shows moment California family was abducted

Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Gizmodo

The Southwest's Famous Cacti Are in Trouble

One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog
getnews.info

Comfortable RV Camping in the Desert with the Black Series HQ21

Michael is a veteran motocross enthusiast who has conquered many off-road tracks. Now he decides to challenge the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. It will be the first time for Michael to cross a desert in a dirt bike. The endless desert dotted with towering dunes pose much of a challenge to motocross, but Michael is very much looking forward to it.
CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

Flamingos discovered hiding in public bathrooms, here's why

A picture of a big flock of pink flamingos taking shelter in a restroom has made the rounds on the internet, going viral. This picture brought a sense of hope and reassurance to the citizens affected by the hurricane. And after this, many people started taking steps and initiatives to ensure that the animals in their neighborhood could cope easily with the mighty hurricane Ian.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy