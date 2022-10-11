ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

WKRG News 5

3rd fire on 'Fairhope Triangle property' in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
OBA

Rescued boaters taken by Coast Guard to Pensacola hospital

After boat sank, the pair was picked up by a commercial tug. New Orleans – (OBA) – Boaters in distress about 63 miles off of Dauphin Island were rescued on Oct. 10 by Coast Guard crews and good Samaritans. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over...
utv44.com

Teen runaway missing out of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
MOBILE, AL
altoday.com

Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?

ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
MOBILE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama

Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Alabama addressing teacher shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

