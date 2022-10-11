Read full article on original website
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Rescued boaters taken by Coast Guard to Pensacola hospital
After boat sank, the pair was picked up by a commercial tug. New Orleans – (OBA) – Boaters in distress about 63 miles off of Dauphin Island were rescued on Oct. 10 by Coast Guard crews and good Samaritans. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over...
utv44.com
Teen runaway missing out of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
altoday.com
Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant
Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?
ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
utv44.com
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
utv44.com
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for causing deadly Citronelle crash, 2 killed and 2 injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man pleaded guilty for his involvement in a crash that killed two and injured two others. Donald Crocker, who fled from the crash he admitted to causing, will serve three years of jail time. Crocker appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 12 after pleading guilty to several charges including manslaughter for […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
