ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO