Conway, SC

Conway, SC
Conway, SC
wpde.com

UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is in custody in connection to a shooting in Conway in September. Tyron Jacari Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records. The incident happened on El Bethel Road on Sept. 27,...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 person taken to hospital following house fire in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WPDE) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being burned in a house fire on Edwards Avenue in Darlington, according to officials. The person’s condition isn’t being released at this time. Crews worked the fire for several hours. Fire Chief Patrick...
DARLINGTON, SC

