WMBF
CCU lifts the shelter in place, asks people to remain out of the area of The Cove apartments
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place. The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus. The shelter in place was...
Missing ‘at risk’ man found safe, Conway police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police said an “at risk” missing man was found safe. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, identifying information and photos have been removed.
wpde.com
Horry Co. man charged after person stabbed at Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. arrested and charged a person after an aggravated assault last week. Alex Carter, 33, of Galivants Ferry, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges […]
abcnews4.com
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
wpde.com
Operator of Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club arrested for tax evasion: SCDOR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents say they arrested the operator of a Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club on Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion. David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle Beach, operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., doing business as Derriere...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department collecting items for domestic violence shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your help collecting items for the Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties is a nonprofit that provides aid to victims of violence and their children. Here’s...
wpde.com
UNCP holding emergency training exercise with Robeson Co. officials
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2 south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main and will start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours.
WMBF
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
1 person hurt in house fire off Highway 17 Bypass in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning off the Highway 17 Bypass in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews were called at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane. A large plume of black […]
wpde.com
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is in custody in connection to a shooting in Conway in September. Tyron Jacari Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records. The incident happened on El Bethel Road on Sept. 27,...
wpde.com
Charges listed for man accused of killing Atlantic Beach councilman, 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The mayor of Atlantic Beach released a statement Tuesday morning following the shooting death of a councilman and two of his family members. James DeWitt, II, and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Richland County. Natasha Stevens, 52, was found dead at a home on Highway 319 in Conway.
Conway proposed alcohol consumption zone will be ‘good for business,’ restaurant says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.” The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully […]
WMBF
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
WMBF
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
wpde.com
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
wpde.com
1 person taken to hospital following house fire in Darlington
DARLINGTON, SC (WPDE) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being burned in a house fire on Edwards Avenue in Darlington, according to officials. The person’s condition isn’t being released at this time. Crews worked the fire for several hours. Fire Chief Patrick...
