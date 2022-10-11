Goal promised a revolution with his metaverse, but the reality is that the idea seems to be dissolving like a sugar cube while it does not have a clear direction of where to go. The virtual reality universe started badly due to a rather Wii-worthy graphic finish and a star application, Horizon Worlds, which not even the company’s employees like. All this has been added to an official helmet whose initial price is 1,799.99 euros, so in the end, seriously squeezing the invention will be within the reach of very few, especially considering the current economic context.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO