Meta’s virtual reality project will finally have legs – literally
A year after changing its name, the company formerly known as Facebook has revealed its plans to give the metaverse legs – literally. Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality project is getting a raft of additions including a $1,499 (£1,356) “pro” headset, integration with Microsoft Office and the sitcom The Office, and, yes, the ambulatory appendages.
Meta Connect 2022 Introduces Meta Quest Pro, New Entertainment Slate & More
Meta Connect 2022 concluded on Tuesday (Oct. 11) and the keynote address introduced the Meta Quest Pro and much more. The post Meta Connect 2022 Introduces Meta Quest Pro, New Entertainment Slate & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Digital Trends
How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch today (and what to expect)
Update: The keynote event has officially ended. See everything Meta announced Meta Connect 2022 for a full rundown, or watch the rerun below. The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled today at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.
Ars Technica
Meta continues to shovel money into the growing VR gaming segment
Meta's Connect keynote presentation Tuesday afternoon spent a lot of time talking about how virtual reality—and the coming high-end Quest Pro headset—would help revolutionize the future of work and socializing. But the company also spent a lot of time talking up the gaming sector that has so far been the primary use case driving the relative market success of the Quest 2 headset.
Digital Trends
Why I’m ready to work in VR and embrace the office of the metaverse
In the days leading up to the launch of the Quest Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the new headset a “great working device” — possibly even a laptop replacement. Gaming in VR is one thing — but socializing, living, and working there? It seems as if the broad consensus on the internet is: “no thanks.”
The Latest Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Has Been Demade In The Style Of The Nintendo 64 To Demonstrate How The Game Could Have Looked On The Original System
Fans have created a demake of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a Nintendo 64 style. Recently, a teaser announced Tears of the Kingdom as the official name and release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023. After the events of Breath of the Wild, Hyrule has been altered, and this game will follow Link as he explores this new world.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
VR games could soon tap into your sense of smell too
Researchers at Stockholm University and Malmo University in Sweden have collaborated to develop technology that adds the ability to smell in virtual reality (VR) environments, a press release said. To demonstrate their technology, the researchers created a wine-tasting game where players get points for guessing the right aromas of the beverage.
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
Meta unveils $1,500 headset that seeks to make virtual reality seem more real
A year after it rebranded itself in the name of building a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its virtual reality headset that's tailored for working professionals. The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro features a number of new features that are meant to improve users' perception of truly...
kitco.com
Microsoft joins forces with Meta to bring its suite of products to the Metaverse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Meta Platforms to bring its range of Microsoft Office 365...
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck review: "Almost an in-game snapshot"
The Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck is the perfect set for fans of the game
Road & Track
You Will Soon Be Able to Play Video Games Through Your BMW's Infotainment System
BMW announced Tuesday it has partnered with German video game console startup AirConsole to bring "casual gaming" to its in-car infotainment system next year. AirConsole will act as a gaming platform within BMW's iDrive system starting next year, available on cars with the company's curved display. According to BMW, the games will run within iDrive and be controlled via the user's smartphone.
DeepMind AI can multiply quicker than ever imagined, beating a previous record
What if there was a way to improve and speed up computation by 20 percent? Engineers have created a quicker way in computing that can perform matrix multiplication, therefore speeding up the process for completing computing tasks. The research was presented in the journal Nature. Fast and accurate computation. The...
techunwrapped.com
Meta avatars start to have legs
Goal promised a revolution with his metaverse, but the reality is that the idea seems to be dissolving like a sugar cube while it does not have a clear direction of where to go. The virtual reality universe started badly due to a rather Wii-worthy graphic finish and a star application, Horizon Worlds, which not even the company’s employees like. All this has been added to an official helmet whose initial price is 1,799.99 euros, so in the end, seriously squeezing the invention will be within the reach of very few, especially considering the current economic context.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Ars Technica
DeepMind breaks 50-year math record using AI; new record falls a week later
Matrix multiplication is at the heart of many machine learning breakthroughs, and it just got faster—twice. Last week, DeepMind announced it discovered a more efficient way to perform matrix multiplication, conquering a 50-year-old record. This week, two Austrian researchers at Johannes Kepler University Linz claim they have bested that new record by one step.
Photorealistic bodycam FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
The Verge
Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest
Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta’s Quest VR platform. The two companies announced the partnership at Meta’s Connect event on Tuesday but didn’t announce a release date. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, “You’ll be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a...
