ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meta’s virtual reality project will finally have legs – literally

A year after changing its name, the company formerly known as Facebook has revealed its plans to give the metaverse legs – literally. Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality project is getting a raft of additions including a $1,499 (£1,356) “pro” headset, integration with Microsoft Office and the sitcom The Office, and, yes, the ambulatory appendages.
FACEBOOK
Digital Trends

How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch today (and what to expect)

Update: The keynote event has officially ended. See everything Meta announced Meta Connect 2022 for a full rundown, or watch the rerun below. The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled today at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Meta continues to shovel money into the growing VR gaming segment

Meta's Connect keynote presentation Tuesday afternoon spent a lot of time talking about how virtual reality—and the coming high-end Quest Pro headset—would help revolutionize the future of work and socializing. But the company also spent a lot of time talking up the gaming sector that has so far been the primary use case driving the relative market success of the Quest 2 headset.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Mixed Reality
Digital Trends

Why I’m ready to work in VR and embrace the office of the metaverse

In the days leading up to the launch of the Quest Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called the new headset a “great working device” — possibly even a laptop replacement. Gaming in VR is one thing — but socializing, living, and working there? It seems as if the broad consensus on the internet is: “no thanks.”
ELECTRONICS
HappyGamer

The Latest Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Has Been Demade In The Style Of The Nintendo 64 To Demonstrate How The Game Could Have Looked On The Original System

Fans have created a demake of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a Nintendo 64 style. Recently, a teaser announced Tears of the Kingdom as the official name and release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023. After the events of Breath of the Wild, Hyrule has been altered, and this game will follow Link as he explores this new world.
VIDEO GAMES
Interesting Engineering

VR games could soon tap into your sense of smell too

Researchers at Stockholm University and Malmo University in Sweden have collaborated to develop technology that adds the ability to smell in virtual reality (VR) environments, a press release said. To demonstrate their technology, the researchers created a wine-tasting game where players get points for guessing the right aromas of the beverage.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes

In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
VIDEO GAMES
Road & Track

You Will Soon Be Able to Play Video Games Through Your BMW's Infotainment System

BMW announced Tuesday it has partnered with German video game console startup AirConsole to bring "casual gaming" to its in-car infotainment system next year. AirConsole will act as a gaming platform within BMW's iDrive system starting next year, available on cars with the company's curved display. According to BMW, the games will run within iDrive and be controlled via the user's smartphone.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

Meta avatars start to have legs

Goal promised a revolution with his metaverse, but the reality is that the idea seems to be dissolving like a sugar cube while it does not have a clear direction of where to go. The virtual reality universe started badly due to a rather Wii-worthy graphic finish and a star application, Horizon Worlds, which not even the company’s employees like. All this has been added to an official helmet whose initial price is 1,799.99 euros, so in the end, seriously squeezing the invention will be within the reach of very few, especially considering the current economic context.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

DeepMind breaks 50-year math record using AI; new record falls a week later

Matrix multiplication is at the heart of many machine learning breakthroughs, and it just got faster—twice. Last week, DeepMind announced it discovered a more efficient way to perform matrix multiplication, conquering a 50-year-old record. This week, two Austrian researchers at Johannes Kepler University Linz claim they have bested that new record by one step.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Verge

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta’s Quest VR platform. The two companies announced the partnership at Meta’s Connect event on Tuesday but didn’t announce a release date. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, “You’ll be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy