Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Early in-person voting open to Douglas, Sarpy counties
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — You can now vote early in person for the November election. Voters in Douglas County can head to the election commission office through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the election. The Douglas County Election Office is located near 120th Street and West Center Road...
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
KETV.com
Omaha voters discuss merits of voter ID ballot initiative measure Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters in Nebraska's second congressional district learned more about what will be on their ballot in less than a month on Tuesday. A pair of public hearings in Omaha outlined the two key ballot measures: one on the minimum wage, the other on a voter ID requirement.
KETV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race
Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
KETV.com
Housing experts plan to reinvest in redlined areas of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Housing experts plan to reinvest in red-lined areas of Omaha. Front Porch Investments organizes funds to address housing needs. It plans to launch the Greenlining Fund next spring to enhance homeownership. "It's another set of funding resources that will go to help specific folks in the...
KETV.com
Westside Community Schools sues Omaha Public Schools seeking to recoup taxpayer funds
OMAHA, Neb. — Westside Community Schools said Wednesday that it's taking Omaha Public Schools to court, suing the district in hopes of recouping taxpayer funds. A state audit released in May found that Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing overpaid Omaha Public Schools for many years, but underpaid some districts including Westside.
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County finds its fire with new county branding
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — On Wednesday, Pottawattamie County officials unveiled a new, single logo and slogan that will replace varied department seals. Officials said the slogan, "Find your Fire," represents both the ability to find your passions in Pottawattamie and the name’s historical significance. County Supervisor Justin Schultz...
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
redoakexpress.com
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
kios.org
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve amendment to an agreement for flood property acquisitions
(Council Bluffs) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved an amendment to an agreement for services between MAPA and Pottawattamie County for flood property acquisitions. Matt Wyant, Director of Planning and Development, said they were awarded the remaining funding they needed to purchase the properties in Pottawattamie County...
KETV.com
Gretna Public Schools talks partnership with local growers for school meals
GRETNA, Neb. — Gretna Public Schools has been working with Raikes Beef for four years, using the Ashland-based company to help with the district's "culinary based" school lunches. GPS takes part in the federal "meal benefits" program, meaning families that qualify can either get reduced or free meals for...
Comments / 0