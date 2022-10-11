ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

KETV.com

Early in-person voting open to Douglas, Sarpy counties

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — You can now vote early in person for the November election. Voters in Douglas County can head to the election commission office through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the election. The Douglas County Election Office is located near 120th Street and West Center Road...
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
KETV.com

Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
KETV.com

Housing experts plan to reinvest in redlined areas of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Housing experts plan to reinvest in red-lined areas of Omaha. Front Porch Investments organizes funds to address housing needs. It plans to launch the Greenlining Fund next spring to enhance homeownership. "It's another set of funding resources that will go to help specific folks in the...
KETV.com

Pottawattamie County finds its fire with new county branding

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — On Wednesday, Pottawattamie County officials unveiled a new, single logo and slogan that will replace varied department seals. Officials said the slogan, "Find your Fire," represents both the ability to find your passions in Pottawattamie and the name’s historical significance. County Supervisor Justin Schultz...
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
redoakexpress.com

Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
kios.org

Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years

(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve amendment to an agreement for flood property acquisitions

(Council Bluffs) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved an amendment to an agreement for services between MAPA and Pottawattamie County for flood property acquisitions. Matt Wyant, Director of Planning and Development, said they were awarded the remaining funding they needed to purchase the properties in Pottawattamie County...
KETV.com

Gretna Public Schools talks partnership with local growers for school meals

GRETNA, Neb. — Gretna Public Schools has been working with Raikes Beef for four years, using the Ashland-based company to help with the district's "culinary based" school lunches. GPS takes part in the federal "meal benefits" program, meaning families that qualify can either get reduced or free meals for...
GRETNA, NE

