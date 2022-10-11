Walton Arts Center launches national tour of ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is launching another national tour for a new production.

“Legally Blonde The Musical” will travel the country and make a stop in Canada in the coming weeks, but not before four performances at the Walton Arts Center from October 14-16.

Director Jeffrey Moss says the musical is about women and people empowerment and gives a universal message.

“The show says ‘Do your homework.’ The show says ‘Be true to yourself.’ The show says ‘Believe in yourself, and you’ll get where you want to go.’ And, that’s an important message for everybody, 12-year-olds, 20-year-olds, 50-year-olds, 70-year-olds, anybody,” Moss said.

The Walton Arts Center has helped 13 Broadway-sized theatrical shows launch national and international tours since 1997.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Walton Arts Center website .

