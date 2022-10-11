Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining
The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
Bride of Christ: a novel about sin and redemption from a writer who hopes to change the world…
Some readers might interpret Vincent Sweeney’s novel “The Bride of Christ” as an expression of common social problems; others might see it as a testament to his faith in Christianity. Whatever the interpretation of the work, one thing is for sure: the author has made a statement...
Warrior Nun fans just got the news from Netflix they’ve been waiting for
Is there anything Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista can’t do? I saw the 1950s-era period film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at a movie theater a few months ago, for example, in which Baptista played an utterly beguiling Dior model named Natasha. Meanwhile, in Netflix’s cult-favorite fantasy show Warrior Nun (which is based on the comic books by Ben Dunn), Baptista is Ava Silva — part of an ancient order of demon fighters and a Buffy-style heroine who commands your attention in this Netflix series that’s less than a month away now from debuting its second season.
15 TV And Movie Characters With Undeniably Devastating Origin Stories
"Like, my man deserves a nap."
Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy
The girls are fighting.
When Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Opened a Psychic Bookstore
A considerable mess greeted the station sergeant who peered into London’s The Psychic Bookshop in the early morning hours of February 6, 1928. Books and papers had been pulled from shelves and tossed to the floor; drawers had been ransacked. Someone had burglarized the premises. More importantly, someone had...
11 Spooky Movies And TV Show Episodes From Your Childhood That Are Still Good On The Adult Rewatch
These just get better with age!
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 79 - The Lemonade
Morrel was, in fact, very happy. M. Noirtier had just sent for him, and he was in such haste to know the reason of his doing so that he had not stopped to take a cab, placing infinitely more dependence on his own two legs than on the four legs of a cab-horse. He had therefore set off at a furious rate from the Rue Meslay, and was hastening with rapid strides in the direction of the Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Morrel advanced with a firm, manly tread, and poor Barrois followed him as he best might. Morrel was only thirty-one, Barrois was sixty years of age; Morrel was deeply in love, and Barrois was dying with heat and exertion. These two men, thus opposed in age and interests, resembled two parts of a triangle, presenting the extremes of separation, yet nevertheless possessing their point of union. This point of union was Noirtier, and it was he who had just sent for Morrel, with the request that the latter would lose no time in coming to him—a command which Morrel obeyed to the letter, to the great discomfiture of Barrois. On arriving at the house, Morrel was not even out of breath, for love lends wings to our desires; but Barrois, who had long forgotten what it was to love, was sorely fatigued by the expedition he had been constrained to use. The old servant introduced Morrel by a private entrance, closed the door of the study, and soon the rustling of a dress announced the arrival of Valentine. She looked marvellously beautiful in her deep mourning dress, and Morrel experienced such intense delight in gazing upon her that he felt as if he could almost have dispensed with the conversation of her grandfather. But the easy-chair of the old man was heard rolling along the floor, and he soon made his appearance in the room. Noirtier acknowledged by a look of extreme kindness and benevolence the thanks which Morrel lavished on him for his timely intervention on behalf of Valentine and himself—an intervention which had saved them from despair. Morrel then cast on the invalid an interrogative look as to the new favor which he designed to bestow on him. Valentine was sitting at a little distance from them, timidly awaiting the moment when she should be obliged to speak. Noirtier fixed his eyes on her.
Jean-Claude Carrière’s ‘Controversy of Valladolid’ to Be Adapted Into English-Language Film by Stéphane Célérier, Wassim Beji (EXCLUSIVE)
Stéphane Célérier (“CODA”) and Wassim Béji (“Black Box”) have teamed up to produce an English-language feature film based on “The Controversy of Valladolid,” the literary masterpiece of Oscar-winning screenwriter and novelist Jean-Claude Carrière. The 1992 novel, inspired by historical...
We Need A Latino Superhero Revolution
With "Blue Beetle" and "El Muerto" on the horizon, Hollywood is putting a spotlight on Latino stars in comics franchises. But is it enough?
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
Adam Silvera Is Writing the Books He Wished He Had as a Queer Teen
Adam Silvera gets as close to his characters as his readers do. The first—and only—time he cried while writing was at the death of one of the main characters in his third young-adult novel, 2017’s They Both Die at the End. He’d spent so much time outlining the story, he says, that “I knew that kid.” But his new prequel, The First to Die at the End, offers more hope for new characters he’s also come to love. Both books follow queer love stories with Latinx protagonists. “I am dead set on writing queer characters for the rest of my...
Flutist inspires change, enhances Mexican culture through music
Music came into Flor Lizbeth Cruz Longoria's life during a turbulent time as a young immigrant.
Review: Anthony D’Amato Makes a New Masterpiece
Anthony D’Amato/At First There Was Nothing/Blue Rose Music. Anthony D’Amato is not only an exceptional songwriter, but he’s also a reliable artist as well. Over the course of his career, he’s delivered a steady string of outstanding albums that beg attention, especially from those who recognize talent and ability when they hear it. That’s no small claim; after all, there are plenty of talented singer/songwriters that qualify for special attention. However given D’Amato’s extraordinary skillset, he begs extra attention.
Children's songwriter Raffi hopes to teach kids about climate change
BOSTON -- So many kids over countless generations have grown up singing Raffi songs like "Baby Beluga", "Down By The Way", or "The More We Get Together." Now, this music legend is embarking on a new task to inspire children to fight against climate change. Unavailable over the banana phone, WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff caught up with Raffi Cavoukian over Zoom at his home in British Columbia, Canada. This is a region impacted by intense heat waves and expansive wildfires. "Summers shouldn't be a season you dread. Summers should be a period that we look forward to. It's not just a future thing,...
All Quiet on the Western Front review – anti-war nightmare of bloodshed and chaos
Teenage boys quickly find themselves caught up in the ordeal of trench warfare in this German-language adaptation of the first world war novel. Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war classic gets its first German-language adaptation for the screen, after the Hollywood versions of 1930 and 1979; it’s a powerful, eloquent, conscientiously impassioned film from director and co-writer Edward Berger. Newcomer Felix Kammerer plays Paul, the German teenage boy who joins up with his schoolfriends in a naive patriotic fervour towards the end of the first world war, excitedly looking forward to an easy, swaggering march into Paris. Instead, he finds himself in a nightmare of bloodshed and chaos.
