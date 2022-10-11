ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231

By Cortney Evans, Tom Lewis
 1 day ago

Update 9:20 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at Highway 231.

Troopers said she pulled out in-front of an SUV heading south on 231.

The 31-year old Quincy man driving the SUV hit the car on the driver’s side.

Paramedics airlifted her to Acsension Sacred Heart Bay with serious injuries.

The SUV driver and his four passengers suffered minor injuries or no injuries at all.

Original story below

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on U.S. 231 near Compass Lake.

At least one medivac helicopter has landed on the scene. Lanes are blocked at this time.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

