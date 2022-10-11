Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
40 Midlands victims services groups receiving $13.7M in grant funding
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crime victims services groups across the state now have $32 million in grant money to use so they can continue to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. This is all thanks to federal dollars from fines and penalties, as well as a small portion...
KickStart Ministries in Irmo searching for 10 missing ATVs, dirt bikes
IRMO, S.C. — A local ministry is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary, as someone stole items vital to their operations. Since Friday night, the owners of Kickstart Ministries in Irmo have been trying to figure out where their 10 ATVs and dirt bikes went. The owner's broken...
Construction worker at Irmo High School receives burn injuries
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
Habitat for Humanity's fundraising gala returns to Columbia Oct. 20.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Central SC Habitat for Humanity "More Than A Home" gala is back. The goal is to raise $250,000 in 2022 to help provide affordable homeownership to deserving individuals in the Midlands of South Carolina. The gala is...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Orangeburg police officers take oath for peace
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is initiating a partnership with Police 2 Peace, a national organization that aims to build trust within the community. The initiation went into effect during the department's promotion ceremony on Tuesday. “We have to engage the community that we serve...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security. Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
Emerging Leaders program connects Sumter, Lee students with community organizations
SUMTER, S.C. — Tuesday was the first day of the Emerging Leaders program. This nine-month series of workshops teaches students in Sumter and Lee Counties how to get involved with their community. "This is an opportunity to kind of mold and shape them into the leaders that we need...
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
New phone app to provide extra layer of security in Lexington 3 schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The administration of Lexington County School District 3 has adopted a new technology that will add a layer of security should there be an incidence of an active shooter or armed intrusion at one of the Batesburg-Leesville schools. SchoolGuard, from Guard911, is a mobile app that...
Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing. "They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are...
wach.com
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
Lot of love for llamas: Sumter resident expecting increase in need for llama, alpaca rescues as inflation rises
SUMTER, S.C. — Margie Johnson and her llama, River, are staples in the Sumter community. "[People] will come running up and they're like, 'Oh, it's River!" Johnson laughed. She is the South Carolina Coordinator for Southeast Llama Rescue. 17years ago, she met her first llama. "Then I found out...
'People need roofs over their heads': Affordable housing in Columbia still years away
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For residents like Phillip Price and Ryan Porter, finding an affordable apartment in Columbia was like finding a needle in a haystack. "Everything as soon as I needed it, got filled up. The only ones that were available were super overpriced," said Price. "My friend, who...
West Columbia Beautification Foundation aims to transform Highway 1
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's Beautification Foundation is working to liven up the greenery along Highway 1. Driving down this main corridor through West Columbia, it's easy to see beautiful parts of the city and the not so beautiful parts. Donation-based group, the West Columbia Beautification Foundation is...
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt as their son makes his first court appearance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend, Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those that loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
