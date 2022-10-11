ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
Construction worker at Irmo High School receives burn injuries

IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Orangeburg police officers take oath for peace

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is initiating a partnership with Police 2 Peace, a national organization that aims to build trust within the community. The initiation went into effect during the department's promotion ceremony on Tuesday. “We have to engage the community that we serve...
Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security. Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank...
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
