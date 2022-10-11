The Holy Cross women's soccer team will play host to Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 12:00 p.m. This will be Senior Day at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium, with the members of the program's senior class being honored in a special pregame ceremony. The eight Crusader seniors are Izzy Castagnetti, Claire Carew, Shelley Blumsack, Erin Goss, Brooke Robinson, Melanie Lytle, Colleen McIlvenna and Katie Quinn.

WORCESTER, MA