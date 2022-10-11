ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Crusaders host Lafayette for senior day

The Holy Cross women's soccer team will play host to Lafayette on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 12:00 p.m. This will be Senior Day at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium, with the members of the program's senior class being honored in a special pregame ceremony. The eight Crusader seniors are Izzy Castagnetti, Claire Carew, Shelley Blumsack, Erin Goss, Brooke Robinson, Melanie Lytle, Colleen McIlvenna and Katie Quinn.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Crusaders prepare for weekend series against Providence

The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team will travel to Rhode Island to begin a weekend series against Hockey East opponent #15 Providence on Oct. 14 and 15. Friday's game will be a 6 p.m. matchup at Schneider Arena. The teams will travel to Worcester for Saturday's contest with puck drop slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Hart Center.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Field hockey set for weekend pair

The Holy Cross field hockey team will face two opponents this weekend. The Crusaders will begin with a trip to Patriot League opponent Colgate. on Oct. 14 for a matchup at Tyler's Field for a 5 p.m. game, followed by a contest on Oct. 16 against Long Island University at the Hart Turf Field at noon.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Women’s hockey comes up short at No. 14 Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team fell to No. 14 Providence, 4-0, on Friday, Oct. 14 at Schneider Arena. Holy Cross (2-3-0, 1-2-0 Hockey East) was led by freshman forwards Lane Lewis and. , who both landed three shots on goal. Senior defenseman Kailey Langefels...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
goholycross.com

Volleyball to wrap up home and home series with Lafayette

The Holy Cross volleyball program concludes their home and home series with a Title IX Game against Patriot League opponent Lafayette Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The contest will stream live through ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (2-17, 0-8 PL):. Holy Cross is looking to snap their nine...
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy