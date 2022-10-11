ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield man pleads guilty to felonies related to breaking into mailboxes

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to being in possession of a counterfeit postal key, which he used to break into mailboxes, and being a felon in possession of ammunition Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, while Micheal Marcum’s, 46, residence was being searched, law enforcement found a semi-automatic firearm without a serial number, stolen mail, 9 mm ammunition and a counterfeit postal key.

Marcum was being investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court documents.

Marcum is a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23, 2023, according to the Department of Justice. Marcum faces a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

william custer
1d ago

Finally action has been taken and a thief is going away for a very long time.He won't be robbing mail box anymore.

