2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
wtae.com
Longtime Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Cessar dies
Longtime Pennsylvania state representative Richard Cessar, of Etna, has died. Cessar died Tuesday surrounded by family. He was 93. Cessar served as state representative to the 30th legislative district for 24 years. He became the Republican Party's majority whip and served as majority chair on the transportation committee. On Wednesday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rick Cessar, longtime state representative from Etna, dies
Rick Cessar loved his hometown, and he loved public service. He combined those two passions throughout his working life, first serving as a police officer for 17 years in Etna, before being elected the community’s state representative, where he served for 24 years. “He was a great leader for...
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
wtae.com
2 fishermen caught cheating at tournament charged
Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Mercer...
Jury sides with ex-jailer who reported racist texts
A federal jury awarded a former Allegheny County jailer close to $1 million in his lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting racist comments and texts from a supervisor.
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Hop” Kendrick: Dock Fielder— The most dedicated man to ever represent Blacks as an elected Democrat
As a youngster in the early 1940s, I met Dock Fielder and we grew up together at the Ammon Recreation Center, swimming pool, ball field, etc. Dock lived in the upper Hill (5th ward) and I lived in the lower Hill (3rd ward). Dock was influenced and introduced to politics by the top “colored” politician in Allegheny County, 5th Ward Chairman Pappy Williams. Time does not stand still and the Fielder family moved to the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh and established himself in the Little Italy section of Larimer Avenue, as a person not just of toughness, but concern and conviction, particularly when the issues involved colored people (we were not called Black yet).
butlerradio.com
Fogel’s Family Continues To Push For His Release
The family of a Butler native who is serving prison time in Russia is continuing to push elected officials after learning he is moving into a hard labor camp. 61-year-old Marc Fogel of Oakmont has been detained in a Russian prison for a year for possession of medical marijuana. His...
Former New Brighton health care worker sentenced to 14 to 17 years on hate crime charges
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Beaver County health care worker who prosecutors said abused the disabled patients he was supposed to be taking care of will spend 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith, who worked at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, were indicted on hate crime charges earlier this year. The two were members of the facility's direct care staff and were responsible for providing day-to-day care to individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts...
wtae.com
Businesses, property managers in Cultural District call for change after recent crime
PITTSBURGH — Property managers and businesses are calling for change in Pittsburgh's Cultural District after recent events have left them worried about the safety of themselves and their fellow residents. "Since the pandemic, things have changed. During the pandemic, there was a lot of drug activity downtown, but there...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh mayor attends Walk and Roll event at Arlington school
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey joined students for Walk and Roll event at Arlington PreK-8 School Wednesday morning. The event's purpose is to increase the number of students walking or riding their bikes to school while also ensuring community leaders are aware of trouble spots along the routes kids take every day.
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
wtae.com
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
wtae.com
Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase
PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
pghcitypaper.com
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
wtae.com
2 men facing charges in 'expert witness scam'
Two men are facing charges in a scam in which people were told they needed to pay fines for failing to appear in court as an “expert witness.”. Richard Long and Raquan Hardy are accused of pretending to work for the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office to pull off the scam.
Pa. man charged with homicide after deadly shooting
A 23-year-old western Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting that killed one person, according to a story from KDKA. Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, is facing one count of criminal homicide, the news station said. The incident occurred just before 3:30...
wtae.com
Mars Area School District reveals data was leaked online following cybersecurity incident
MARS, Pa. — Two weeks after the Mars Area School District revealed a cybersecurity incident that led to a loss of access to e-mail and the district’s internet network, the district now says they’ve learned data was leaked online as a result of the incident. The initial...
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail captain wins nearly $1M verdict in retaliation lawsuit
A federal jury has awarded a former captain at Allegheny County Jail almost $1 million in damages in a lawsuit he said filed after being fired for reporting racist comments by a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski filed suit against the county in August 2017 alleging retaliation. Five years later, after the...
