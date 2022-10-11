Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development
The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion session that identified goals and obstacles that North Alabama can focus on in the coming years.
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
WHNT-TV
UNA Reaches 10K Students
Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August.
WHNT-TV
Dollywood offering pumpkin themed fun this fall
News 19's Kelley Smith tells you why you may want to think about making a Dollywood Trip this fall.
WHNT-TV
Israel Palomino update
A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges. A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges.
WHNT-TV
Madison County announces Operation Green Light
Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell's vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature's Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter
City of Huntsville taking steps toward medical cannabis program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is one step closer to taking part in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system. According to a news release from the city, officials believe these products would be beneficial to qualified patients who suffer from chronic or terminal illnesses. For a list of those conditions authorized to be […]
WHNT-TV
Madison County holds farm tours
Today, people interested in learning about agriculture and farming traveled to different farms in Madison County for the 2022 ag tour put on by the Madison County Soil & Water division.
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Bank Independent breaks ground on south Huntsville office
Bank Independent has broken ground on a new sales office in south Huntsville.
The ‘Gumpiest’ house in Alabama is a Crimson Tide shrine and could be yours for $415,000
Russellville is about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, but one house on the market there is the Capstone of Alabama fandom. A home for sale in Russellville on Realtor.com was recently dubbed by at least one social media user as "the Gumpiest House to ever exist." It's this three-bedroom, two-bath
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in
WHNT-TV
Casey White Makes Court Appearance
Casey White arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse early Tuesday morning ahead of a scheduled court appearance. Along with the arraignment for Vicky White's death, several motions were addressed during the hearing.
WHNT-TV
Fire on Glendale Lane
Crews were called to the scene of a kitchen fire on Monday night.
WHNT-TV
Florence Police looking for help identifying man
Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help.
Hartselle Enquirer
I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward
Putting exits on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road would provide needed alternatives for traffic in a growing area of Morgan County, officials say, and plans for a feasibility study on the potential interchange moved forward last week. The Morgan County Commission approved paying its $6,666 portion of the study during
WHNT-TV
Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama
Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
WHNT-TV
State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
