ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development

The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion session that identified goals and obstacles that North Alabama can focus on in the coming years. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion session that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

UNA Reaches 10K Students

Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dollywood offering pumpkin themed fun this fall

News 19's Kelley Smith tells you why you may want to think about making a Dollywood Trip this fall. News 19's Kelley Smith tells you why you may want to think about making a Dollywood Trip this fall. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Nevada State
Florence, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Industry
Local
Alabama Business
Madison County, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
County
Madison County, AL
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Business
WHNT-TV

Israel Palomino update

A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges. A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County announces Operation Green Light

Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Dollywood offering pumpkin themed fun this fall. News...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

City of Huntsville taking steps toward medical cannabis program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is one step closer to taking part in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system. According to a news release from the city, officials believe these products would be beneficial to qualified patients who suffer from chronic or terminal illnesses. For a list of those conditions authorized to be […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
WHNT-TV

Madison County holds farm tours

Today, people interested in learning about agriculture and farming traveled to different farms in Madison County for the 2022 ag tour put on by the Madison County Soil & Water division. Madison County holds farm tours. Today, people interested in learning about agriculture and farming traveled to different farms in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Prices#Veteran#Alabama A M University#Artemis#Una Reaches
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Casey White Makes Court Appearance

Casey White arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse early Tuesday morning ahead of a scheduled court appearance. Along with the arraignment for Vicky White's death, several motions were addressed during the hearing. Casey White Makes Court Appearance. Casey White arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse early Tuesday morning ahead of...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Fire on Glendale Lane

Crews were called to the scene of a kitchen fire on Monday night. Crews were called to the scene of a kitchen fire on Monday night. Candidates attended a public forum at the library Tuesday night. City to Consider Medical Cannabis Program. The City of Huntsville announced this evening it...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence Police looking for help identifying man

Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion...
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
WHNT-TV

Past La Niña Winter’s In Northern Alabama

Since the 2000-2001 Winter Season, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in the La Niña phase 9 times. This means within the past 20 winter seasons La Niña conditions have been present 45 percent of the time. When looking at data from these past number of seasons, there are certain things that stand out!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash

One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. New Launch Date for Artemis I.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy