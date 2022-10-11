ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Taste of Bridge Day returns with delicious treats

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9LuH_0iV7wRaz00

AMES, WV (WVNS) – One popular Bridge Day event that is back and gets everyone excited is Taste of Bridge Day.

Local restaurants, vendors, cooks and more will show off their best culinary creations at Adventures on the Gorge on Friday evening, starting at 5.

What you need to know about Bridge Day 2022

“We have eleven different vendors and they are going to be bringing everything ranging from seafood, some awesome deserts, there’s going to be sushi, some really creative appetizers. We’ve got something for everybody on this menu,” said Event Coordinator Kim Feazell.

Proceeds from Taste of Bridge Day go to the Canyon Rim Rotary Club, to help support their community service projects.

Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm

The local eateries that will have their food on display will be: ACE Lost Paddle Wood Fired Pizza, Adventures on the Gorge, Black Bear Bakery, Cafe 110, Corner Gas & Grill, Craft Kings, Mister Crabs Catering & Boil Truck, Kobe Asian Fusion, Sugar Momma Bakery, Tamarack Marketplace, and Twisted Sisterz BBQ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Taste of Our Town brings familiar flavors back to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Taste of Our Town returned to Lewisburg. Organized by Carnegie Hall, Taste of Our Town saw a great turnout. Cathy Rennard, president, and CEO of the Hall spoke about what it meant to her for the event to be back after its absence. “It’s […]
WVNS

What drugs do these slang names stand for?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Day#Sugar#Local Life#Sushi#Localevent#Food Drink#Black Bear Bakery#Corner Gas Grill#Kobe Asian Fusion#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
WVNS

New Defendant named in Lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Wexford Health Sources is the new defendant named in an amended complaint against Southern Regional Jail which was filed last Friday, October 7, 2022. Wexford took over the medical care of inmates at the jail from Prime Care several months ago. One of the lead attorneys who filed the lawsuit, Stephen […]
LAW
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WVNS

22 Jumps kicks off Bridge Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Each year, the first jump of Bridge Day is a significant moment for the event and the area, and in 2022 it carries even more meaning. 22 Jumps is a nonprofit that works to raise money for better testing and treatment surrounding veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injuries. In […]
SPORTS
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
WVNS

Crime In The Coalfields episode 18 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The eighteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around a case of a woman who gave testimony in the case of her own murder as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

Arrest made after shots fired at Beckley Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Detectives with the Beckley Police Department arrested a suspect connected to the reported gunshots fired at Beckley’s Chili Night Festival, on October 8, 2022. According to Deputy Chief David S. Allard with Beckley Police Department, after shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Detective provides update on Chili Night shooting investigation

BECKLEY (WVNS) – An arrest was made in the investigation following the shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley. The Beckley Police Department arrested Colton Adkins of MacArthur, West Virginia for his alleged role in the shootout. He is charged with five counts of Wanton Endangerment with a firearm and is being held in Southern […]
BECKLEY, WV
thepioneerwoman.com

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
RECIPES
WVNS

What is Amendment 2, and how does it affect your taxes?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Amendment 2 is a popular topic given its importance in the upcoming election on November 8, 2022. Business leaders and local government officials differ greatly on how it should be voted. What is amendment 2, and why is it important? Amendment 2, nicknamed the ‘Property Tax Modernization Amendment’ proposes to amend Article […]
INCOME TAX
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy