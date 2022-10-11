Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
‘We are way behind’: City of Spokane wants to build more dog parks across the city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to cater to you and your dog by building more dog parks across the city. “If you are looking at national trends, we are way behind,” Garrett Jones, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said. The first park is planned for South Spokane to help replace the...
Spokane pastor on brink of homelessness 3 months after trying to start a homeless shelter
Miscommunications and confusion led to code violations and the city vacating the premises.
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
KHQ Right Now
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
180 people have left Camp Hope since July, camp managers say
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope is the largest homeless encampment in the state of Washington, but it’s starting to shrink. Maurice Smith with the Spokane Homeless Coalition says the current population of the homeless encampment sits at 443 people. That is down from the 623 who were living there in July. Smith says approximately 40 of those who have left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
Spokane dentist’s office offering free care to veterans, active military members
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane dentist’s office is providing care to local veterans at no cost. Bryan Hill DDS is hosting a “Smiles for FREEdom” day on November 17, with the hope of serving as many veterans as possible. Smiles for FREEdom is a non-profit designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members. Since 2015,...
Starbucks closing downtown Spokane location because of safety concerns
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane is closing its downtown Spokane location at 2nd and Division because of concerns over safety and security of employees and customers.
'Bigger and better': Neon Jungle returns Friday to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — This year's Neon Jungle will be bigger, better and brighter when it opens at 5 p.m. Friday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Last year, a lot of people were saying they wanted it to be...
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
24/7 security arrives at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says 24/7 security has arrived at Camp Hope. WSDOT says Security Services Northwest is providing services around the perimeter of the homeless encampment. They are working with camp staff to control access to each entry and gate, and more staff is expected on-site in the next few days.
KXLY
Spokane County deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies shot and killed an armed man in the Loon Lake area Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at a home in north Spokane County around 3 p.m. They received a report that the man, who has not been identified, shot at a victim and threatened to kill that person.
Comments / 0