ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Madison County announces Operation Green Light

Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Dollywood offering pumpkin themed fun this fall. News...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence Police looking for help identifying man

Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

UNA Reaches 10K Students

Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. Where North Alabama Stands with Medical Marijuana. The Huntsville City Council is discussing the future of...
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Florence, AL
Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Alabama Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Government
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash

One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. New Launch Date for Artemis I.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
AL.com

Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’

Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Increase in Electricity Prices Predicted

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting a 7.5 percent increase in electricity prices from last year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting a 7.5 percent increase in electricity prices from last year. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Police#Electricity Prices#Connie Ridgeway#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Alabama A M University#Artemis#Una Reaches
WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
GILES COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
WAFF

Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilt to manslaughter

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty. In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Garden & Gun

Alabama Chanin Makes It

From her perch in Florence, Alabama, Natalie Chanin sees a beautiful view; the landscape of her youth, which she returned to in adulthood to launch her clothing and lifestyle company, Alabama Chanin, in 2000. The origin story of her business dovetailed with a re-awakening for her life that involved a move from New York that connected her back to the textile traditions of the Deep South and showed her the courage that was bubbling inside her. In her beautiful and personal new book, Embroidery: Threads and Stories from Alabama Chanin and the School of Making, Chanin describes not only her company’s journey, but the personal revelations she’s stitched together along the way.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Sheffield names new mental health officer

Residents of one Colbert County city have a new ally to help them during times of mental health crisis. His name is Sgt. Rodney Rippey. He’s been in law enforcement for 20 years, 14 of them in Sheffield. This is a very important role to take over. Rippey understands...
SHEFFIELD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy