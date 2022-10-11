Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Madison County announces Operation Green Light
Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Dollywood offering pumpkin themed fun this fall. News...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WHNT-TV
Florence Police looking for help identifying man
Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion...
WHNT-TV
UNA Reaches 10K Students
Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since the University of North Alabama (UNA) celebrated 95,000 enrolled students in August. Where North Alabama Stands with Medical Marijuana. The Huntsville City Council is discussing the future of...
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Casey White arrives at Lauderdale County Courthouse for arraignment
Casey White arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse early Tuesday morning ahead of a scheduled court appearance.
WHNT-TV
State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. New Launch Date for Artemis I.
Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’
Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
The ‘Gumpiest’ house in Alabama is a Crimson Tide shrine and could be yours for $415,000
Russellville is about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, but one house on the market there is the Capstone of Alabama fandom. A home for sale in Russellville on Realtor.com was recently dubbed by at least one social media user as “the Gumpiest House to ever exist.”. It’s this three-bedroom, two-bath...
WHNT-TV
Increase in Electricity Prices Predicted
The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting a 7.5 percent increase in electricity prices from last year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting a 7.5 percent increase in electricity prices from last year. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about...
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
Dog owner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges
A Franklin County woman has pleaded not guilty to both charges of manslaughter she faces in connection to the deaths of two people earlier this year.
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
WAFF
Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilt to manslaughter
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty. In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night. The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene. The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride...
Garden & Gun
Alabama Chanin Makes It
From her perch in Florence, Alabama, Natalie Chanin sees a beautiful view; the landscape of her youth, which she returned to in adulthood to launch her clothing and lifestyle company, Alabama Chanin, in 2000. The origin story of her business dovetailed with a re-awakening for her life that involved a move from New York that connected her back to the textile traditions of the Deep South and showed her the courage that was bubbling inside her. In her beautiful and personal new book, Embroidery: Threads and Stories from Alabama Chanin and the School of Making, Chanin describes not only her company’s journey, but the personal revelations she’s stitched together along the way.
WAAY-TV
Sheffield names new mental health officer
Residents of one Colbert County city have a new ally to help them during times of mental health crisis. His name is Sgt. Rodney Rippey. He’s been in law enforcement for 20 years, 14 of them in Sheffield. This is a very important role to take over. Rippey understands...
