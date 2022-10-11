Read full article on original website
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
Two Months Later, Lawton Water Bill Pay Is Still Broken
Before hopping into a long origin story of the Lawton Utility Bill Pay saga, let me give you the cliff notes to get you caught up... The Lawton water bill went digital a few years ago with the help of an outside service in Texas that carved out a living offering smaller towns this service. They took a meager 75¢ service fee per bill, it worked like a charm.
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year. Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be...
New Cotton County project in the works
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools fixed their roads two years ago and with the help of the Comanche Nation and Mike Woods, Temple Public Schools is up next. “We’ve been having to patch them up for years. We’re glad they’ll be a permanent fix to them”, said Randy Batt, Temple Public Schools Superintendent.
Highland Cemetery entrance arch to be restored
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entrance arch at a Lawton cemetery will be restored, nearly two years after it was hit by a city garbage truck. Lawton City Council accepted a proposal Tuesday from a company out of Oklahoma City to restore the broken arch at the Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Blvd.
Duncan teacher receives special award in recognition of her accomplishments
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan High School educator was among 20 teachers across the country to be recognized for a special award. Savanah Bowers, Duncan High’s Librarian and Leadership teacher, received the Sparklight Award, along with a check for $1,500. The award was presented by the Cable One...
Park-O-Treat Returns to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
More and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings are being scheduled and announced for 2022. With Halloween being on a Monday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. Plus Monday on Halloween day itself!
Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk just some things happening on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - . Fort Sill has a variety of events this week and next with their Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk, and a Motivational Speaker.
Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?. They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans. But that’s not all they’re doing. They’re also gearing up for...
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
Zachary Wood murder defendant posts bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in the murder of a young Wichita Falls man last May is now out of jail. William Bell is the first of the four people charged with the murder of Zachary Wood to post bond. His original $1 million bond was...
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained "homemade gummy bears."
Crews respond to highway crash
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62. There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an ATM machine on Highway 277. They need your help to catch them. Law enforcement is still searching for two white men who stole a truck in Lawton...
