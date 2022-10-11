Read full article on original website
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?
Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
Week of Oct. 3 Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 40 Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day; ESPN Expands Primetime Lead Thanks to MLB Playoffs
Fox News has now spent 40 consecutive weeks as the most-watched on all of basic cable (not just cable news) in the 24-hour daypart—and 86 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network.
Week of Sept. 26 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News, ESPN Split First Place in Ratings
Cable news attracted more adults 25-54 than usual last week, with the growth likely driven by interest in breaking news information about Hurricane Ian and its lethal path across the southeast. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News saw growth in the primetime demo relative to the previous week.
‘Fire Country’ Logs Solid Friday Linear and Streaming Premiere for CBS
One of CBS’ hot new prospects for the fall — the CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television drama “Fire Country” — got off to a solid start in its linear debut Friday. The show also helped boost CBS’ live streaming numbers compared to the comparable fall Friday premiere night in 2021. “Fire Country,” an action-drama revolving around California firefighters, opened to 5.74 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen. The series built on its “S.W.A.T.” lead-in by a significant margin, as the sixth season premiere of the police drama brought in 4.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. CBS capped the night with...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
‘Jeopardy!’ Sets Second Chance Competition Dates & Competitors
Jeopardy!‘s long-discussed Second Chance competition has set a premiere date with the games kicking off beginning Monday, October 17. The show features 18 contestants who didn’t become Jeopardy! champions during their initial appearances, but will return to the stage to compete again. The competition is set to air...
Brian Baldinger thinks Commanders need to play Taylor Heinicke
Brian Baldinger has seen enough. Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman and a terrific analyst was watching the Washington Commanders’ Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears and came away with an observation:. Head coach Ron Rivera should turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the second half. It’s...
"A Nation Divided?": A special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" October 16
"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls."This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive...
Week of Oct. 3 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 3 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
It's the third week of the 2022-23 broadcast season, and ABC's Good Morning America has managed to remain the top morning news show for the third straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54. This is the first time in eight years that GMA has managed to achieve this feat.
‘Fire Country’ draws television season’s largest premiere audience
The CBS drama “Fire Country” drew the largest audience among the 11 premieres for the 2022-23 prime-time television season, while the premiere of the ABC newspaper drama “Alaska Daily” also finished first in its time slot, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday. “Fire Country”...
