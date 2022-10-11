Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18
Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves. And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of...
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPY Tested Amazon Smart Plug Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving and Now It’s Under $13
If you didn’t realize it yet, there are some outstanding early bird deals going on right now before Amazon’s Early Access Sale event begins next week. We’ve been relentlessly scouring for some of the best daily deals around, and in our search, there’s one that stands out — the Amazon Smart Plug. This simple, often considered low-tech gadget, has done wonders for our SPY editors. For a limited time right now, you can snag it for under $13. That’s a whopping 48% off its normal price. Just like us, you’ll have a newfound respect for this gadget when you find out all...
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ETOnline.com
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now
If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
These lovely Amazon Christmas decorations are on sale for Prime Day
A bunch of these Amazon Christmas decorations are on sale, but only until midnight tonight!
Crazy car cleaning hack using just 3 household items is a complete game-changer
CAR interiors are full of hard-to-clean areas that often require specialized supplies to address. Thankfully Babs posted a TikTok showing how to make a gummy cleaner for your vehicle that simplifies tedious cabin touch-ups. Creating Babs’ gummy cleaner requires Elmer’s glue, two teaspoons of baking soda, and two tablespoons of...
Android Headlines
Get The Galaxy S22+ For $799 On Amazon Prime Early Access & More
There are plenty of opportunities to save money on the latest Samsung products, and Amazon prime early access is an example. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22+ is now down to just $799 during this sale. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 devices earlier this year, and they were really popular. The...
Yeti Drinkware Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price at Amazon Right Now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For quite some time, Yeti has been the standard when it comes to coolers. Whether you’re hauling in big offshore catches or just keeping drinks cold at a tailgate, they do their job exceptionally well.
Shop the best Instant Pots for Amazon Prime Day 2022
For Amazon Prime Day 2022, shop the best Instant Pot deals. From air fryers to dutch ovens, find the best one for your kitchen needs.
Android Headlines
The Brand New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now $235
For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, it is discounting the brand new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) which were announced just last month by Apple. These are currently listed for $234.99, which is going to save you $14 off of these. Sure that’s not a big discount, but keep in mind that Apple products rarely get discounted, and the fact that these are not even a month old yet.
Android Headlines
Save 59% On The DeathAdder V2 Plus More From Razer & SteelSeries
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is the return of one of Razer’s best-selling mice from over the years and Amazon has a great deal on it right now. It’s going for a HUGE discount as part of the company’s Prime Early Access sale, which means you can save some serious cash on a great gaming mouse for your setup.
Android Headlines
Start Your Smart Home With These Discounted Philips Hue Smart Ligths
Developing your smart home is a lot cheaper and easier nowadays than before, but that doesn’t mean discounted items are unwelcome. The Philips Hue Smart Light set is now discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The price is down to just $143.99. This is the perfect starter...
