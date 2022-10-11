ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Georgia College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges

It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Cfp#College Football#American Football#Ceasars Sportsbook Lrb#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Georgia Bulldogs#Espn#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Aggies#The Missouri Tigers#Osu
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss

The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
NFL
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy