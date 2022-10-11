ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

News19 WLTX

Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
The Post and Courier

More apartments planned for Columbia's North Main corridor

COLUMBIA — Investors are proposing a 101-unit apartment complex along a developing stretch of Columbia's North Main Street. The project at the corner of Sumter and Scott streets is the third set of apartments planned for the area in the last two years. The project developer could not immediately...
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
News19 WLTX

A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
cn2.com

Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Man Caught Breaking Into Car at Bojangles (Crime Briefs)

A Fort Mill man was caught in the act Sunday night while breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, was charged with breaking into a vehicle. The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the...
