Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
WIS-TV
ARPA application deadline nears in Richland County, $16 million available in federal funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County says organizations have until Friday, Oct. 14 to apply for emergency federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations can apply at the link here. The county says it is making $16 million available to help nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing. "They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are...
$8.8 million investment brings hemp operation to Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An agricultural hemp company, SC Canna LLC, has announced plans to invest $8.8 million in an indoor growing facility in Clarendon County. The project will create 37 new jobs, according to state officials. SC Canna will grow and distribute medical-grade hemp products at a 50,000-square-foot...
40 Midlands victims services groups receiving $13.7M in grant funding
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crime victims services groups across the state now have $32 million in grant money to use so they can continue to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. This is all thanks to federal dollars from fines and penalties, as well as a small portion...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
The Post and Courier
More apartments planned for Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA — Investors are proposing a 101-unit apartment complex along a developing stretch of Columbia's North Main Street. The project at the corner of Sumter and Scott streets is the third set of apartments planned for the area in the last two years. The project developer could not immediately...
West Columbia Beautification Foundation aims to transform Highway 1
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's Beautification Foundation is working to liven up the greenery along Highway 1. Driving down this main corridor through West Columbia, it's easy to see beautiful parts of the city and the not so beautiful parts. Donation-based group, the West Columbia Beautification Foundation is...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
'People need roofs over their heads': Affordable housing in Columbia still years away
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For residents like Phillip Price and Ryan Porter, finding an affordable apartment in Columbia was like finding a needle in a haystack. "Everything as soon as I needed it, got filled up. The only ones that were available were super overpriced," said Price. "My friend, who...
A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
WLTX.com
New Greek restaurant --Ambrosia Taverna -- opens on Main Street in Columbia
A first look at the latest restaurant opening on Main Street. Ambrosia Taverna serves traditional Greek comfort food in an upscale environment.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
cn2.com
Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
WLTX.com
Lot of love for llamas: Sumter resident expecting increase in need for llama, alpaca rescues as inflation rises
Margie Johnson is the Southeast Llama Rescue South Carolina Coordinator. With the rising cost of feed and hay, she's prepared for an increased need for rehoming.
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Caught Breaking Into Car at Bojangles (Crime Briefs)
A Fort Mill man was caught in the act Sunday night while breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, was charged with breaking into a vehicle. The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the...
