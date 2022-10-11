Read full article on original website
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to wear a head scarf in front of Iran's president, walking away from the interview amid ongoing hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini
CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday after refusing to wear a head scarf.
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Washington Examiner
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly failed to take over the Donetsk region, which was annexed by Moscow after widely criticized referendums.
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Huge Russian Assault Fails as Ukraine Repels Seven Attacks in One Day: Kyiv
Moscow has continued with its campaign of aiming for civilian targets in Ukraine but most of its cruise missiles have been shot down, with attacks on seven areas having been repelled, according to Kyiv's forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that over the...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Kearney Hub
A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine
BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
Exhausted Russia Awakening to Putin's Flaws—British Intel Chief
People in Russia are noticing how Vladimir Putin has "misjudged" his invasion of Ukraine, a U.K. intelligence chief will say on Tuesday. Jeremy Fleming, director of the British GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) intelligence agency, is to say he believed the mobilization, which has caused an exodus of hundreds of thousands, was part of a picture of the Russian president's "flawed" decision-making.
EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians.
The Reason Iran Turned Out to Be So Repressive
The Islamic Republic of Iran has survived longer than anyone had a right to expect. Today great revolutions are rare, because revolutions require the unflinching belief that another world is possible. In 1979, when clerics took power in Tehran, another world was possible. This is the world that Iranians still live in. A large—and apparently growing—number of them don’t seem to like it. After a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody on September 16 after being arrested for wearing her headscarf improperly, anti-government protests spread across the country, just as they seemingly do every few years.
Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest
More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
Breaking his silence on mass protests, Iran's supreme leader blames the U.S.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses the United States and Israel of being behind the biggest protests to grip his country in years.
