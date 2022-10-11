ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Kurds#Border Region#Bbc News#Iranian#Iraqi#Kurdish
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Protests
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
MILITARY
Kearney Hub

A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine

BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Exhausted Russia Awakening to Putin's Flaws—British Intel Chief

People in Russia are noticing how Vladimir Putin has "misjudged" his invasion of Ukraine, a U.K. intelligence chief will say on Tuesday. Jeremy Fleming, director of the British GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) intelligence agency, is to say he believed the mobilization, which has caused an exodus of hundreds of thousands, was part of a picture of the Russian president's "flawed" decision-making.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Iran Turned Out to Be So Repressive

The Islamic Republic of Iran has survived longer than anyone had a right to expect. Today great revolutions are rare, because revolutions require the unflinching belief that another world is possible. In 1979, when clerics took power in Tehran, another world was possible. This is the world that Iranians still live in. A large—and apparently growing—number of them don’t seem to like it. After a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody on September 16 after being arrested for wearing her headscarf improperly, anti-government protests spread across the country, just as they seemingly do every few years.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy