Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
14news.com
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
14news.com
Several Tri-State Counties issue burn bans
(WFIE) - At least five counties in the Tri-State have issued burn bans due to the windy conditions. They include Spencer County, Perry County, Dubois County, Henderson County, and Webster County. Officials say no open burning is allowed. Other counties could follow.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Owensboro (KY) Fire Department Seeks to Replace Firefighting Boat
Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky. The Owensboro Fire Department is seeking bids to replace its large firefighting boat. An official with the fire department said Monday a vendor to construct the boat will be chosen in early November. The city issued a request for bids for a new fire rescue boat Monday.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Several improvement projects begin for Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several projects are in the works to improve the city of Boonville, including a $1.3 million to upgrade city sidewalks and streets. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the downtown square of Boonville is a constant reminder of a successful improvement for a city once again in the midst of several upgrades. “There’s […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
city-countyobserver.com
BREAKING NEWS: COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES MAJOR PAY AND BENEFITS INCREASE FOR DPUTY SHERIFF
EVANSVILLE, IN (October 11, 2022) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, unanimously approved a contract for Deputy Sheriffs which raises salaries thirty percent (30%) over the next four (4) years and increases longevity and retention benefits. The contract raises salary and benefits for Vanderburgh Deputies from near the bottom of Indiana counties to near the top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
14news.com
Future of “WeTip” service faces uncertainty in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The future of Vanderburgh County’s anonymous crime tip line is up in the air. In January, a new prosecutor will take office, and both candidates have expressed interest in getting rid of WeTip. The hotline was put in place back in 2013 by current...
14news.com
Deputy Hicks continues to improve after being shot in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update on Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks. He was shot in the line of duty just over a year ago in New Harmony. Just last weekend, Deputy Hicks was the Grand Marshal for the Fall Festival parade, but during the week, he and his wife live in Louisville so he can regain the strength to live a normal life again.
14news.com
SR 61 back open after water main break in Winslow.
WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - The water supply is off and on again in Winslow due to a main break. Winslow residents went several days without running water. In response, the Patoka fire department filed up canisters for people to use for everyday needs. “Have access because it’s just been really...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event
GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County. South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.
14news.com
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
WFIE 14 First Alert 6 p.m. Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim.
wevv.com
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
14news.com
Steps for internet access in rural Union Co. move forward
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A big step to bring rural Kentuckians internet has started. Union County Officials posted on Facebook that a buildout for the cables in the Kenergy Internet Project has started. The Facebook post calls this a game changer. Kenergy has said in the last few months...
Comments / 0