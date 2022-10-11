ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Port Orange, FL
Education
City
Orlando, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
Volusia County, FL
Education
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

New Florida hotline open for boats displaced after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s damage extended to Florida’s waterways, with boats displaced, damaged or even sunk by the storm. A new hotline is now open for people to report those displaced boats along Florida’s waterways. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Bottled Water#Water Fountains#Drinking Water#Sugar Hill#Walt Disney World
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Teacher in DeLand offers break from the books for a kindness lesson

DELAND, Fla. — A grateful parent nominated A+ Teacher Tamarock Verdines, who teaches at Woodward Avenue Elementary school in DeLand. The parent said her child had a hard time adjusting in school and often refused to go until she was placed in Verdines' class. She said now her child is happy about attending school.
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas

Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy