What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Two mountain lions have been spotted attacking deer in California backyards recently. The sightings occurred early Wednesday morning as residents reported the mountain lions searching for their kill. As a result, the area officials issued an advisory. Residents Report Mountain Lion Sighting In California Neighborhood. The pair of mountain lions...
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
Being a parent of multiple younger children can be challenging, especially with school and work schedules. What age can kids be home without supervision of a legal adult in Washington State anyway? It sure would make things easier!. What Happens If a Child to Young is Found Home Alone?. If...
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.
(The Center Square) – Over the last three years, in- and out-migrations to Washington state and Oregon have been close to a wash, while Idaho has become a new moving destination. That’s according to a new report by the travel data company MoveBuddha. The report also found a shift...
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Do you need to be afraid of being headbutted by these cloven hooved mountain dwellers?
The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
