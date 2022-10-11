ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Statistical Breakdown Heading into the ALDS

It’s a truism that when it comes to predicting the playoffs throw regular season trends out the window. The playoffs are a whole other season. I’m not sure the Astros would agree. They went into the 2019 World Series with relatively cool bats, and they stayed cool in the playoffs, resulting in their seven game loss to the Washington Nats. The Nats were a red hot Wild Card team going into the playoffs winning nine of their last ten games.
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Yardbarker

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners announced their starting lineups Thursday morning for game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park, set to start at 3:37 p.m. ET. The Astros completed a four-run comeback to defeat the Mariners 8-7 on a walk-off, three-run home run from...
