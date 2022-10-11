Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Colorado ski towns saw revenues increase surprisingly during the pandemic, but many worry over the lagging economy
Crested Butte is a little bit out of the way compared to other big ski areas in Colorado like Vail or Breckenridge that are right off I-70. That’s part of its charm. But despite its relatively remote location, people have been coming in droves for the past couple years. City officials say they’ve seen record visitation.
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow
This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available. Menu selections are still to be determined. Mountain...
ECO Transit launches new payment app
Eagle County has announced the launch of its ECO Transit Mobile Tickets app, a next-generation fare payment system utilizing Masabi’s market-leading Justride platform. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible transit experience, and part of that involves delivering the level of service and convenience that they expect from a modern transit operator,” said Tanya Allen, ECO Transit director. “We are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile ticketing system.”
skyhinews.com
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and business partner Andy Wirth reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash when...
Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes
CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
McQueeney: Committed to supporting our workforce
Eagle County is a great place to live! It has been my honor to represent you as your county commissioner for the past several years to address the issues you have told me are important to you. I look forward to continuing to build a stronger community with your vote again this election year.
Family Learning Center in Edwards launches fall giving challenge
Ensuring equitable access to quality and affordable early child care is a hefty challenge, but one that the Family Learning Center in Edwards has been striving to meet for over 20 years. In September, the organization launched a giving challenge where every dollar donated up to $12,500 will be matched...
Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce. The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system. “It’s...
Postal Service to begin community process for the proposed relocation of Gypsum Post Office
On Friday, Oct. 7, the United States Postal Service issued a public notice that it has initiated a process for the proposed relocation of the Gypsum Post Office. “Due to the need for a larger facility, the Postal Service must relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location within the zip code of 81637 or the expansion of current location,” read a press release sent out on Friday.
Guest opinion: Thank you, President Biden, for new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument
Kathy Chandler-Henry, Matt Scherr, Jeanne McQueeney, Josh Blanchard, Tamara Pogue, and Elisabeth Lawrence. As county commissioners from Summit and Eagle counties, we are incredibly excited about the new national monument featuring Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range. Our counties are at the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that make our state famous across the world. Their scenic beauty and endless adventures are treasures that are loved by millions of people. The designation of this new national monument will help us protect and enhance the area and its legacy.
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Elite rock climbers find their own Augusta National at Rifle Mountain Park
Nick Smith and Colette McInerney sought refuge from a moderate afternoon mist by setting up underneath a massive, arching limestone dugout. Nearby, crystal-clear water rolled gently downstream in East Rifle Creek. Their van, modified into living quarters, was one of many such vehicles at Rifle Mountain Park that day. After...
Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22
A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.
Jeanne McQueeney in her own words: Eagle County commissioner candidate seeks to continue momentum on housing initiatives, safeguarding environment
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for one open seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The candidates are each running for a four-year term. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov....
Financial Focus: Avoid these estate-planning mistakes
When many people hear the words “estate planning,” they assume it’s just for the wealthy. But that’s not the case because everyone can benefit from an estate plan. And when you’re creating one, you’ll want to avoid some common mistakes. Before we look at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70
The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the...
Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation
One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
President Biden visits Eagle County to designate national monument at Camp Hale
CAMP HALE — President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday in Eagle County on Air Force One and traveled to Camp Hale above Red Cliff via motorcade to sign a declaration establishing the administration’s first national monument. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is the product of more than a...
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
