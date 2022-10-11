ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

New Delivery Record For Tesla In Third Quarter 2022

The year 2022 is going to be the best in Tesla's historical series. The Austin, Texas company is breaking delivery and production records, with the third quarter closing as the best of the year, and while there are still three months to go. Elon Musk and Tesla are having an...
ECONOMY
Country
China
Axios

Auto loan rates are surging alongside vehicle prices

The automobile market still hasn't fully recovered from pandemic-era supply disruptions — and now rising interest rates are also clobbering affordability. The big picture: Vehicle sales are at lows not seen in a decade, and buyers are shelling out record amounts for new SUVs, cars and trucks. The average...
GAS PRICE
Benzinga

Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA had a dismal week, pulling back about 15%, amid a negative reaction to its third-quarter deliveries and the ongoing bickering between Twitter, Inc. TWTR and Elon Musk over the latter’s proposal to buy the former.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data

Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close

Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market

Tesla has managed to secure the best-selling car spot in Germany, a tough auto market known for preferring local brands. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GM Invests $69M In Australian Mining Company - What's The Benefit?

General Motors Co GM has made a strategic investment in Queensland Pacific Metals of Australia to secure a new source of nickel and cobalt for Ultium battery cells. As part of the agreement, GM is expected to invest up to $69 million in Queensland Pacific Metals for the development of its proposed Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project in Northern Australia.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Rivian shares slumped after the company announced a big recall

Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says

New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
CARS

