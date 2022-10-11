Treefort moves main stage and more to Julia Davis Park

The Treefort Music Fest, which has been bringing a SXSW vibe to downtown Boise since 2012, announced on Tuesday it is moving its main stage and expanding its footprint. The new home for the Treefort Main Stage, as well as the festival’s accompanying forts (Alefort, Kidfort, etc.) is Julia Davis Park. While it’s a bit of a hike from its old stomping grounds at Grove and 12th streets, it’s closer to its year-round venue, the Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad, which is due to open by summer 2023.

The festival’s former main stage home — a parking lot — is being turned into an apartment complex. Festival officials have been scouting out possible replacement sites for months, said Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director Eric Gilbert.

“We are really excited to move the Treefort Main Stage in Julia Davis Park,” Gilbert said. “While it’s bittersweet to leave the parking lot on Grove Street, we see the park as a much more viable long term location for the festival core as downtown Boise continues to experience development, particularly to surface parking lots. We are grateful for the opportunity to host Treefort in one of Boise’s most historic and beautiful parks, and especially grateful to create a new festival experience while remaining in downtown Boise.”

While the parameters of the festival are expanding, it will continue using dozens of downtown venues, said an official press release. “ … it wouldn’t really feel like Treefort without sweaty shows at Neurolux, patio hangs at Mulligans, and basement drinks and crowd surfing at El Korah.”

After the announcement on Tuesday, some people voiced concerns on social media about the animals at Zoo Boise. Festival officials said they tested noise levels with different animals at the zoo prior to making the decision to move in close proximity of its boundaries. The main stage is planned to be placed at the southeast corner of the park, near the Rose Garden and Zoo Boise.

Doug Holloway, Parks and Recreation director for the city of Boise said the animals’ health and safety was paramount in the decision making. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals at Zoo Boise is always our top priority,” Holloway said. “Boise Parks and Recreation has been working closely with Treefort Music Fest organizers to create plans for hosting the festival’s Main Stage in Julia Davis Park, and mitigate any impacts to our beloved zoo animals.”

They also asked others who had experienced similar situations, Holloway said. “Our team reached out to multiple zoos across the country to get feedback on appropriate sound and decibel level requirements from facilities that have live music and concerts within their facilities. We also completed sound meter tests with Treefort organizers to determine expected noise levels in the park, and worked together to add additional requirements to ensure all zoo animals are safe and comfortable throughout the 2023 event.”

Treefort 11 is slated for March 22-26, 2023. Passes and tickets for the festival are on sale now on the website: treefortmusicfest.com .