Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles emphasizes 1 thing defense needs to improve on during bye week
Jim Knowles has created a solid defense for Ohio State, but one of the biggest concerns continues to be the cornerback position. This is an issue that coach Knowles wants to address as Ohio State is in a bye-week for Week 7. Knowles opened up on the struggles with the...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Delaware Gazette
Patriots, Golden Eagles compete at district tourney
The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team was among the top couple of squads at the turn, but finished tied for fourth when all was said and done at the Division I district boys golf tournament Tuesday at Apple Valley. The Patriots got 75s from Jackson Harris and Carter Rutherford, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
Delaware Gazette
Fire safety takes center stage
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15), and it’s a good time to remind readers how they can protect themselves. The National Fire Protection Association notes that “today’s homes burn faster than ever.” From the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have two minutes or less to safely escape.
Delaware Gazette
Roundabout completed in Orange
LEWIS CENTER — Closed since March, East Powell Road is now open at Lyra Drive. The City of Columbus closed the road on March 21 to build a new roundabout in Orange Township. “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive extension project terminus to East Powell Road,” said a notice about work. “A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and East Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”
Delaware Gazette
Harlem Township holds Candidates Night
GALENA — The Harlem Township Civic Association presented a Candidates Night on Tuesday, filling the community room behind the firehouse with interested voters. Heather Swiger, Democratic candidate for state senator in District 19 (Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes and Knox counties), spoke first. She admitted to being a political novice, but said she was “not new to the service world,” running a nonprofit organization. The Westerville resident said the safety of children in public schools and curbing health care costs are among her priorities. Swiger’s Republican opponent, Andrew Brenner, did not attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delaware Gazette
Ahmed selected to fill vacated seat on Powell City Council
Ferzan Ahmed has been appointed to fill the vacated seat on Powell City Council following the resignation of former council member Frank Bertone, the city announced last week. He will serve in the role until the next regularly scheduled municipal election in November 2023, at which time voters will select a successor who will serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.
Delaware Gazette
Honoring Civil War vets
Brown Township Trustee Connie Skinner and Galena resident Nathan Reynolds have partnered together to ensure some of Delaware County’s Civil War veterans are properly honored at their final resting places. On Wednesday, Skinner and Reynolds oversaw the installment of a total of eight replacement headstones between Green Mound Cemetery,...
Delaware Gazette
Dempsey votes in Buckeye Book Awards
Sixth graders at Dempsey Middle School participated in the Buckeye Book Awards Monday after the library was selected for a grant from the organization. Dempsey Library Media Center Director Kate Loker said she applied for the grant to have the school take part in the Buckeye Children’s and Teen Book Award program, wherein students from across the state cast ballots to select their favorite books.
Delaware Gazette
Felicia Day to speak at Willis Oct. 15
The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) welcomes New York Times bestselling author, producer, actress, TV writer, and award-winning web series creator Felicia Day for a free speaking engagement on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Willis Education Center auditorium at 74 W. William...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware Gazette
City of Powell approves latest CIP
During last week’s meeting of Powell City Council, the city’s latest five-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP) was approved for the years 2023-27. The CIP serves as a yearly roadmap for the city’s prioritized infrastructure projects over the next five years, including the projected costs of the projects, how they will be funded, and when the projects are anticipated to be completed. This year’s CIP carries added anticipation given it is the first to reflect the additional revenue from the income tax restructuring approved by voters last year.
Comments / 0