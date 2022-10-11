During last week’s meeting of Powell City Council, the city’s latest five-year Capital Improvements Program (CIP) was approved for the years 2023-27. The CIP serves as a yearly roadmap for the city’s prioritized infrastructure projects over the next five years, including the projected costs of the projects, how they will be funded, and when the projects are anticipated to be completed. This year’s CIP carries added anticipation given it is the first to reflect the additional revenue from the income tax restructuring approved by voters last year.

POWELL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO