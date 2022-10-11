Read full article on original website
Related
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals
You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso
Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that will...
El Paso Funeral Museum, Calaveritas, Luchadores Team Up for November Hearse & Classic Car Show
The El Paso Funeral Museum is celebrating its 4th anniversary and they’re going to put the FUN in FUNeral. The plan is to mark the occasion with a Hearse & Classic Car Show and Shine, Lucha Libre exhibition, and some sweet rides – as well as a few last rides, if you know what I mean and I think you do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
El Paso’s Midtown Spirits and Monteleones = The Perfect Halloween Outing
As Halloween approaches, everyone is all about the spooky so, here's a great haunted date night idea. Dinner and drinks is always a nice date night combo, right? Well, being that Halloween is right around the corner, here is a perfect way to enjoy those things, get your scare on and support local businesses while you're at it.
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
You Decide Who’s the Funniest Person In El Paso 2022
Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso
A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
Here’s Where You Can Find Your McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal In El Paso
Adult Happy Meals have arrived…..and in some parts of town, they’re gone. Yup. Within just days of being released, McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals have sold out in some El Paso locations. I probably contributed to this issue because the day they were released, my son and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso Winterfest 2022
EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso
Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
Halloween in El Paso: Discover Our Haunted History on These October Ghost Walks
Exploring haunted El Paso on a ghost walk while listening to stories of the paranormal and learning about our haunted history is a fun activity no matter the time of the year, but during spooky season this entertaining activity couldn't be any more perfect. Lost El Paso Paranormal, El Paso...
500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso
Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
The Fab Four Return To Shake Up ‘Beatle Mania’ In El Paso
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles will make their way back to El Paso to perform at the Plaza Theatre in October. If you love The Beatles, you definitely cannot miss out on The Fab Four, the Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band. Since the mid-90s, this 4-piece group...
Miracle League of El Paso Invites Community To This Year’s Lords & Ladies Pageant
The Miracle League of El Paso is giving locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with their annual “Lords and Ladies" pageant and they are inviting the community to show some support to these amazing contestants. The Miracle League Of El Paso is a sports...
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl
We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3