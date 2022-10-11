ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx woman helps give away more than 1.3 million diapers in her community

By Monica Morales
 1 day ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill a need for diapers for families in her neighborhood. She’s already helped provide more than 1.3 million free diapers to families in her community.

Twice a week for eight years, Maria Cintron has been giving away diapers, baby wipes, and food to parents in need. But even as the line gets longer and the demand greater, this Latina and her team just keep working harder.

Leslie Vasquez, 28, lost her job, and with her two young children, she struggles to make ends meet. Her daughter Sofia is 10 months old and her son Gabriel is 2 years old. She said she desperately needs diapers every day.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families is experiencing need for diapers right now.

Cintron is the executive director of a nonprofit called HopeLine. Her group helps over 650 parents like Vasquez get everything they need for their children. She also founded a diaper distribution program back in 2015 and runs a food pantry, but she said it’s running bare.

A Cuban mother herself, Cintron grew up at NYCHA’s Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side. She said she knows what it’s like to struggle to support a family.

Families who need help need to make an appointment by phone. Then, they can pick up diapers, wipes and formula to go. Families can go once a month; some go for years. For more information about diaper distribution or to donate, visit thehopeline.org .

