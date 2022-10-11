The best time of the year is here; pumpkin patch time! We have some GREAT local patches happening this month to bring your kiddos to!. Happening two weekends in a row, the Houma Pumpkin Patch returns! The patch will run October 22-23 and 29-30 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The 5K Pumpkin Dash and ½ mile fun run will take place on October 22 at 4:00 p.m. They will also host the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook-Off on Sunday, October 30 from 11:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Come out to 1916 HWY 311 in Schriever at Living Word Church!

