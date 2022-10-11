Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Fletcher to host Social Security and Income Planning Workshop
The Society of Financial Awareness will host a Social Security and Income Planning Workshop at Fletcher Technical Community College on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to inform the community about social security and how it works. “After this class, you will be able to make informed decisions about social security and understand how the elections you make will affect your monthly benefits,” reads a statement from the Society of Financial Awareness.
houmatimes.com
FMTC Safety to host GWO Basic Safety Course in Houma
FMTC Safety will host a Global Wind Organization Basic Safety Course on Monday, October 17. The GWO Basic Safety Course is geared towards those who work in the offshore wind industry, and will discuss the risks and dangers of working in the field. FMTC shared the importance of knowing what...
houmatimes.com
LPPL to host free Lawyers in Libraries events
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will host multiple upcoming Lawyers in Libraries events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Thibodaux, Lockport, and Larose branches this month on the following dates:. October 24- Thibodaux Branch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
houmatimes.com
TPSD Senior College Fair a success
Terrebonne Parish School District hosted its annual Senior College Fair this month, providing resources to students from high schools. Students were bussed from their school site to the college fair, which was held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The fair featured representatives from various colleges, universities, and training academies including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
ThiboGROW donated $15,000 to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association
ThiboGROW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to advance economic growth in Downtown Thibodaux. The organization aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with its “Downtown Sounds” concert series. ThiboGROW’s first concert fundraising event raised the $15,000 that was donated to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association.
houmatimes.com
Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s
Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”. Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!
houmatimes.com
What you Need to Know to Celebrate Terrebonne’s Bicentennial this Weekend
Terrebonne Parish, or “The Good Earth,” is a land rich in culture, family, traditions, and experiences that are only understood if you truly were there. The parish will celebrate 200 years this weekend and here is what you need to know to experience it to the fullest. The...
houmatimes.com
2022 Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive is underway
Explore Houma Visitors Center announced that the 2022 Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive has begun. “Help us make this year a Merry Christmas by donating a toy to a child or teen in need,” reads a statement from the visitors center. Donate toys of your choice or visit the Amazon wishlist for ideas at https://www.amazon.com/…/holiday/1W3RLW6UHXCBD/guest-view.
RELATED PEOPLE
houmatimes.com
Douglas “Joe” Joseph Courville, Sr
Douglas “Joe” Joseph Courville, Sr., 89, a native of Church Point, La. and resident of Pierre Part, La., passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel from 9am until 10:00am. At this time, the United Veterans League will perform Military Honors to recognize Mr. Douglas for his service. Immediately following, a funeral procession will take place to Holy Rosary Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. The burial will follow directly after Mass in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Local Pumpkin Patches to Visit in October
The best time of the year is here; pumpkin patch time! We have some GREAT local patches happening this month to bring your kiddos to!. Happening two weekends in a row, the Houma Pumpkin Patch returns! The patch will run October 22-23 and 29-30 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The 5K Pumpkin Dash and ½ mile fun run will take place on October 22 at 4:00 p.m. They will also host the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook-Off on Sunday, October 30 from 11:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Come out to 1916 HWY 311 in Schriever at Living Word Church!
houmatimes.com
Sharon Jo Kennedy Collins
Sharon Jo Kennedy Collins, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on October 9, 2022 at 10:40am. Sharon is a native of Dayton, TX and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at...
houmatimes.com
Thomas Anthony Authement
Thomas Anthony Authement, 57, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on October 5, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Verley Authement; brothers, Henry Authement and Michael Authement. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Authement; sister, Leatha Authement. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Mary L. Bergeron
Mary L. Bergeron, 81, a resident of Houma and native of Morgan City, passed away on October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.
houmatimes.com
Come Run with your Girls on the Run Ghouls Before the Rougarou Fest!
Girls on the Run Bayou Region will host Ghouls on the Run, a family-fun 1.5-mile fun run on Saturday, October 22 in partnership with the Rougarou Festival!. The fun run is open to the public and all participants are encouraged to enjoy the festival that begins immediately after the race. Although not required, runners are encouraged to wear costumes and there will be a costume contest along with awards after the run.
houmatimes.com
Sidney Luke Jr.
Sidney Luke Jr., 54, a resident of Gray, passed away on October 10, 2022. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
houmatimes.com
Woodmen Life to Host Halloween Costume Glow Party
The countdown to Halloween is on and Woodmen Life Insurance Agency is gearing up to host a spooktacular event for a great cause at its monthly Family Night event. The night of fun will feature a Halloween Costume Glow Party tonight, October 13, 2022. The event is being held as a fundraiser benefitting the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. Admission to the event is a donation of non-perishable foods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Francis Carl Breaux
Obituary for FRANCIS CARL BREAUX, Born August 25, 1929. “Who among you is wise and understanding? Let him show his works by a good life in humility that comes from wisdom.” James 3:13. Francis Carl Breaux, 93, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on October 7, 2022 after...
houmatimes.com
MCPD Narcotic Division located MDMA on Search Warrant
On October 10, 2022, investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence located on Lawrence Street. Investigators were able to locate a large amount of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, and over $2,000 dollars in U.S. Currency along with suspected marijuana. Cory...
houmatimes.com
Shirley Benoit
Shirley Benoit, age 61, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 10, 2022. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Houma. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Raymond Benoit; son, Justin Parfait and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Arrianna Robichaux, Kayla Theriot, Madilyn Marcel, Amy’Lee Parfait, and Rowyn Parfait; great grandson, Parker LeBlanc; father, Ozema Parfait, Sr.; brothers, Terrell Parfait, Charles Parfait, Gerard Parfait, and Ozema Parfait, Jr.; sisters, Mary Alice Solet and Sylvia Ann Verdin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested after violent encounter with TPSO Deputy
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early morning hours of October 6th, a Chauvin man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in Chauvin. Christopher Patrick Duplantis Sr., 41, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Failure to Appear, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Disarming of a Peace Officer, and Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence.
Comments / 0