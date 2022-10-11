ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

2nd annual Build My Future held to bring interest in trade jobs

By Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUvrZ_0iV7tG6100

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- According to tradingeconomics.com, there are roughly 10.1 million trade job openings in the U.S. as of August 2022 and according to constructionequipment.com, job openings increased by 54,000 in September 2022 and are up by 45,000 from around this time last year.

“Frankly we need the people. Most of all our projects can use more labor to get the projects done, not only just in the field but in the office. I’d say we probably be 10% to 20% low easily within our trades, the trades we hire, and then I know other trades are significantly higher than that,” said Nick Mathistad, WA Klinger LLC Vice President.

Siouxland family receives free furnace, A/C unit

To bring in more people to trade jobs, events like Build My Future were created to expose high schools to these career possibilities.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland’s Executive Officer, Terri Schelm, said the event educates the next generation of workers by showing students a variety of trade jobs.

“This gives them a chance to have the tools in their hands, try the equipment. there’s everything from lifts, to cranes, to a chance to see everything that they see on a work sight,” said Schelm.

Aiden Deitering is a junior from Ridge View High School he said thanks to events like Build My Future he found his passion for welding.

“I tried the tait welding at Missouri Welding Institute and I did pretty good. Once I started doing M.I.G welding, at my first job, I started doing pretty good and I just enjoyed it more and more,” said Deitering.

Deitering said he plans to continue welding after high school and hopes to make a career out of it. While some high schoolers are interested in trade jobs, like Aiden, other students don’t see the appeal for these type of careers or already have other plans for the future.

“I personally wouldn’t go into it just because I wanna go to college and I wanna go into the military, but it’s a good job I feel like for a lot of people,” said Krista McKenna, a senior at Westwood High School.

“It’s really hard on your body, it’s a lot of wear and tear on your body and I wanna go to college,” said Leah Hummel, a senior at Westwood High School.

According to midwesttech.edu, students going to college pay an average of $6,425 per year while trade school education costs roughly $10,000 for the entirety of the education.

