Guess Who
1d ago
Poor baby. This was a GREAT article to right. I pray that he gets better. The effort to make his life amazing is so special. It’s good they can do that for him!
DL Baez
1d ago
Give it a break. Wyoming does a fantastic job of wildlife management. Maybe you should get down off your soap box, sour puss. Great job, kid.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Ed Schreiner. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you are...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. James Davis’ 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. “Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things,” Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Died Alone 2,000 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn’t sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Halloween Across Wyoming: Plenty Of Time Left To Get In The Halloween Spirit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two spirits are said to haunt Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne since an immigrant died working on the bell tower, along with the pastor who hired him. That’s just one of several haunted or harrowing locations that may appear...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nearby Wyoming: An Autumn Adventure in the Rawah Wilderness Right Outside of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While Wyoming boasts many wonderful gems to visit throughout the year, traveling to some of the Cowboy State’s neighboring states can be incredibly rewarding. One of the best spots to visit in the fall is the Rawah Wilderness area of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Camo Doesn’t Help. Livestock Guardian Dogs Will Find You.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yesterday as we drove around the mountain picking up mineral boxes to move as the cattle head to lower country for fall grazing, we saw numerous hunting camps placed in grassy spots, and tucked alongside stands of trees. Many of the higher-elevation hunters are after elk, while the mule deer hunters stalk at mid-elevation, and pronghorn antelope hunters focus on the lower-elevation sagebrush steppe.
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com
Frankenstein Of Wyoming Taxidermy Tests Nature With Out-Of-This-World Creations
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At Nature’s Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk one would expect from a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species.
cowboystatedaily.com
Guns Ain’t Going Anywhere: Trap And Skeet Shooting The Fastest-Growing Wyoming School Sport
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming folks of a certain age may recall when school-related shooting sports were common, but in recent decades schools and firearms have been increasingly regarded as toxic and potentially tragic partners. Some Wyoming volunteer trap and skeet shooting coaches are trying...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
Check Out The Scariest Wyoming Urban Legends!
Now, I love spooky season, so when I found a video on YouTube of the Top Ten Wyoming Scary Urban Legends, I was sold before I hit play...and watched all the commercials before the video started. Now, a lot of these "urban legends I knew", but a few interesting ones included in the video were pretty interesting.
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
cowboystatedaily.com
“What Kind Of Cow Produces Chocolate Milk?” People Have No Idea Where Food Comes From, Rancher Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As agriculture tries to sustain itself in a modern, technological world, more people in the industry are recognizing that success requires marketing and promotion, which runs counter to the tradition of the strong, stoic cowboy. Taking selfies and posting to social...
