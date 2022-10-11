Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Advocate shares personal story in support for Louisville's Walk to End Alzheimer's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All month long, people in different cities across the state are walking to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and raise awareness for the disease. A couple of thousand people are expected to participate in Louisville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is the largest in the state.
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
foodanddine.com
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas as avian flu spreads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrates closing on its 400th home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Housing Authority is celebrating a major milestone in its homeownership program, closing on its 400th home. Tyese Stokes, a mother of two, who now owns a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Shawnee neighborhood. “This program takes dedication and hard work to complete,” she said....
wfmynews2.com
Family of Breonna Taylor appears on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The loved ones of Breonna Taylor have appeared for the first time together for a joint interview. They appeared on Red Table Talk, a popular Facebook show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith. Taylor’s mom Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer and boyfriend...
WHAS 11
Louisville residents concerned by young thieves
A child steals from a family's front porch in the Portland neighborhood in broad daylight. The family said this isn't the first time this has happened.
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
Comments / 0