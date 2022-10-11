Read full article on original website
Just when you thought Enola Holmes 2 couldn't look any more fun, Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have proven us all wrong yet again.
"Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Netflix in November.
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi has joined the Netflix Amblin Jaume Collet-Serra directed feature thriller Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson. The pic centers around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Deadline first told you about the project. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June. Holly Bario, Amblin’s President of Production, will...
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared a trailer for the Western drama Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English explores the core themes of identity and revenge while telling a parable on race, power and love.
Wednesday Addams gets her own Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci.
Jamie Lee Curtis invented horror cinema. Okay, not really, but she did pioneer an important slasher movie trope, starting with the 1978 classic Halloween. And she may as well have invented effortless sultriness (in True Lies), self-deprecating comedy (from Freaky Friday to Everything Everywhere All At Once), and the concept of being horny for foreign languages (A Fish Called Wanda). There’s seemingly very little the actor, producer, activist, and screen legend can’t do.
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
What there is to know right now about Alan Ritchson's return in Reacher Season 2.
Chucky, pack your bags. Annabelle, take your braids and go. There’s a new doll slayer in town, and between her high-tech programming and perfectly blown-out hair, she’s no haunted plaything to be trifled with. M3GAN, a new horror picture produced by genre veterans James Wan and Jason Blum, introduces an android bestie unlike all the resties with one of the most fun trailers in recent memory.
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career.
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
If Netflix’s numbers are to be believed, people hanging out, watching Dahmer, and not leaving. And this is despite the title of the show actually being Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On Netflix, viewers traded one miserable experience for another. Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s controversial hot Jeffrey Dahmer series,...
Emily Blunt is out for revenge in The English. The trailer for the Amazon Prime Video Western series stars Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who finds herself on a quest for revenge after her child is killed. She soon teams up with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout with his own vengeful agenda, and the unlikely duo embark on a journey across the violent, bloody landscape that is 1890 middle America.
Who’s ready for another House Of The Dragon take? George R.R. Martin’s got a few, and he’s again taking a break from writing The Winds Of Winter to blog about them. As he has done off and on for the last decade, Martin powered up WordStar 4.0 on his DOS-powered computer to type up a little blog about the very popular TV shows based on his work. The author touches on several things, including praise for Paddy Considine, who he believes deserves an Emmy for that last episode, and the “supposed rivalry” with Rings Of Power, which “mostly exists in the media.” But, like Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, he also loves the explosion of fantasy television in recent years.
Tom Cruise is still on course to become the first actor in space. While movies like Gravity, Interstellar, or The Martian have given us a realistic look at space travel and its possible future, no film crew has yet to venture beyond the safety of the green screen. After piloting...
The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
