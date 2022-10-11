Who’s ready for another House Of The Dragon take? George R.R. Martin’s got a few, and he’s again taking a break from writing The Winds Of Winter to blog about them. As he has done off and on for the last decade, Martin powered up WordStar 4.0 on his DOS-powered computer to type up a little blog about the very popular TV shows based on his work. The author touches on several things, including praise for Paddy Considine, who he believes deserves an Emmy for that last episode, and the “supposed rivalry” with Rings Of Power, which “mostly exists in the media.” But, like Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal, he also loves the explosion of fantasy television in recent years.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO