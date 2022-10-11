Read full article on original website
New Greek restaurant --Ambrosia Taverna -- opens on Main Street in Columbia
A first look at the latest restaurant opening on Main Street. Ambrosia Taverna serves traditional Greek comfort food in an upscale environment.
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
West Columbia Beautification Foundation aims to transform Highway 1
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's Beautification Foundation is working to liven up the greenery along Highway 1. Driving down this main corridor through West Columbia, it's easy to see beautiful parts of the city and the not so beautiful parts. Donation-based group, the West Columbia Beautification Foundation is...
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing. "They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are...
Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
Irmo FallFest October 15
Irmo isn’t just okra green; come celebrate all the colors, tastes, and sounds of fall at the ﬁrst Irmo FallFest Arts and Music event October 15, at the Town of Irmo Community Park. The event features live musical performances by Jeff Lucero, Natalie & The Boys, The Sidekicks,...
Tombo Grille celebrates 20 years in business
Tombo Grille is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this week under the ownership of Gini Mason and Len Henderson. Customers are invited to join the owners and staff to wine and dine with a special anniversary cocktail, food, and festive restaurant décor. “We are proud of what we have seen...
Vote Yes on Penny Tax
The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
Lexington Medical Center Awards $1,330,650 to Community Organizations
Lexington Medical Center is pleased to announce it has awarded $1,330,650 to organizations in the Midlands that enhance the health and well-being of community members. Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Committee and the Lexington Medical Center Foundation award the grants. This year’s grants went to the American Red Cross; Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center; Burn Foundation of America; Children’s Cancer Partners; Communities in Schools of SC; Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center; Fact Forward; Free Medical Clinic; Good Samaritan Clinic; Harvest Hope Food Bank; Homeless No More; Lions Vision Services; LRADAC Foundation – Healing Families; MedNeed of SC;
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
