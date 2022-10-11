Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Voting Rights Organizations to Host Public Forum on Valparaiso City Council Redistricting
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with Julia Vaughn, Executive Director Common Cause Indiana about a public forum to discuss redistricting of the Valparaiso City Council districts and how the public can participate in the map-drawing process. The forum will be held in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Porter County on Thursday, October 13, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. CDT at Valparaiso High School.
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?
CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
wkvi.com
Knox City Council Approves First Ordinance Reading Abolishing Knox City Court
The Knox City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance abolishing Knox City Court during their meeting Tuesday night. During the discussion, Knox City Court Judge Charles Hasnerl was acknowledged to speak. He requested to table the first reading so the City Court may have an opportunity to reply to the ordinance. He added he was recently been made aware of the council wanting to move forward with abolishment.
warricknews.com
Lake council unanimously approves 2023 county budget
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council gave final approval to a 2023 spending plan Tuesday that provides 5% pay raises to most county government employees, sets a minimum pay rate of $15 an hour for nearly all positions and does so without raising taxes. The five Democratic and...
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Local organization on National Coming Out Day
Today marks National Coming Out Day. The day is celebrated to commentate the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights, which took place October 11, 1987. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Elizabeth Menning, president PFLAG Crown Point about resources that are available for LGBT community members and their families.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking, October 13, 2022
Today: The new season of the Whitney Reynolds Show will debut on Lakeshore PBS Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:3.0 pm. The show’s host Whitney Reynolds will join us to share what’s on deck for the inspirational show where “Your Story Matters”. But up first, after learning the city's legislative districts have a total population deviation of almost 20%, Valparaiso has begun the redistricting process. Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn will join us to discuss a public forum happening later on this evening to discuss the process, All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime frustrations mount against State's Attorney Kim Foxx as 'mass exodus' continues: source
CHICAGO - Frustrations continue to mount against Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx as a growing number of attorneys in her office resign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. Four Cook County Assistant State's Attorneys (ASAs) recently resigned from Foxx's Felony Review Unit — three of...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
valpo.life
Thank you: meaningful response during recent event
At Northwest Health, we are thankful to have a community of first responders, emergency management crews and dedicated employees who answered the call in our time of need recently. On Sept. 29, Northwest Health - Porter was notified that our main water supply would need to be shut down to...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans to Cross Over at Ballot Box
(La Porte County, IN) - It appears some Republicans are rallying behind Democrat La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake in his bid for reelection. “Republicans for Lake” is a political action committee formed by La Porte resident Rick Kentaft. Kentaft said Lake is most qualified for the job and his opponent, Republican Sean Fagan, lacks experience handling criminal cases. He also disagreed with Fagan’s belief that a prosecutor needs to be out fighting crime.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Cook County property tax bills still haven't been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
The second installment of Cook County property tax bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. So what does it mean for you?
WNDU
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies kite surfing on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. An investigation determined that...
laportecounty.life
NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more
According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
