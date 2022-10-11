Read full article on original website
KVOE
Preliminary hearing delayed for Lyon County attempted murder suspect
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a man accused of attempted murder and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Phillip Trump was supposed to have a hearing Wednesday, but that was delayed to Nov. 8 so a competency evaluation could be completed. No additional hearings have been scheduled.
KVOE
Junction City man arrested, charged after alleged bank robbery in Morris County
Formal charges are on the books against a Junction City man after an alleged bank robbery in northern Morris County this week. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says 35-year-old Christopher Callaham was arrested at a motel in Junction City on Wednesday night, about 12 hours after an alleged robbery at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City. The alleged incident involved a suspect armed with a handgun, getting an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and leaving on foot.
Sheriff: Kansas armed bank robbery suspect captured
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI investigating a bank robbery in Morris County have a suspect in custody. Just after 10a.m. Wednesday, a man with a handgun and wearing a mask entered the Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City and demanded money from a clerk, according to the Morris County Sheriff's office.
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
WIBW
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
KVOE
Review hearing ahead for Emporia shooting suspect
One of two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia this past summer has a review hearing in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams has an attorney review hearing in front of Judge Doug Jones at 1:30 pm. Both Williams and co-defendant Keno Hopkins have preliminary hearings Oct. 26.
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
KVOE
Suspect arrested in White City bank robbery incident
Morris County deputies say they have made an arrest in connection with Wednesday’s alleged bank robbery. Sheriff Jay Simecka says the incident happened at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City shortly after 10 am. Simecka says a suspect, armed with a handgun, went into the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He got an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the front door and then went southbound into a nearby residential neighborhood.
Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect
WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
Overnight police chase, wrecked cars, leads to arrest of 2
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Subjects running from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrecked two cars before deputies caught up with them and took them into custody. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Hwy 75 just after 3 a.m. when the vehicle took off, […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to handle fire alarm inspection bids, grant application support letters Thursday
Facility matters will highlight Thursday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission. Facilities representative Robbie Weiss will present several fire alarm inspection and test bids, including a nearly $4,000 bid for the Lyon County Courthouse, nearly $8,000 bid for the Law Enforcement Center, nearly $900 bid for the Courthouse Annex and a nearly $600 total bid for the Anderson and Bowyer buildings at the Fairgrounds.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting […]
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: New cases, transmission levels increase for Lyon County
New COVID-19 cases in Lyon County were more than double the number from the prior week. Lyon County Public Health reported 51 new cases Wednesday, above the 21 reported Oct. 5. This pushes Lyon County to over 11,500 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020. Deaths remained stable at 128.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
KVOE
Several discussion points ahead for USD 251 North Lyon County board
USD 251 North Lyon County will open a board meeting on Wednesday, assembling at North Lyon County Elementary School library. Some topics on the agenda this month include financial and legislative reports, revised pandemic response plans, student and personnel matters. In addition to these talking points, there will also be...
