Morris County deputies say they have made an arrest in connection with Wednesday’s alleged bank robbery. Sheriff Jay Simecka says the incident happened at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City shortly after 10 am. Simecka says a suspect, armed with a handgun, went into the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He got an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the front door and then went southbound into a nearby residential neighborhood.

WHITE CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO