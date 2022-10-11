Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman found dead in closet identified
Columbia Police have identified the woman found dead in a closet earlier this week. The victim was 59-year-old Patricia Kelly. Although police originally stated they believed they knew who the victim was, they needed confirmation because she’d been severely beaten with a hammer. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police release identity of victim in homicide investigation
The Columbia Police Department has confirmed Patricia Kelly, 59, as the victim in a homicide at 1711 High Quest Drive. Officers reported she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday. Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity Monday afternoon after a concerned roommate reported Kelly missing.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
Columbia man charged for firing gun in the air while intoxicated
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun into the air while he was drunk. Austin Wood, 22, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, a felony. Wood allegedly fired two or three rounds from an AR-15-style gun into the air outside of his apartment in The post Columbia man charged for firing gun in the air while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man was charged Wednesday with several felonies after allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Kevon Mason, 36, of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Mason is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Sunday...
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday. The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Suspect sought after burglary on Moniteau County property
MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a property in the county. Timmy Ray Whittle has an active felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. The sheriff's office says Whittle is the third suspect in a burglary that occurred last month on Green Grove Road. Whittle also has outstanding felony warrants from Maries County and Miller County.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers and emergency personnel with the Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An Occupant of the home was found deceased, despite attempts to resuscitate the victim. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
No one injured in Columbia house fire
Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in west Columbia. The post No one injured in Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after police alleged he had multiple warrants. Brett Ortega, 30, was charged in September with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. After he was detained, he had a $15,000 bond, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He is scheduled The post Saline County man arrested on multiple warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff
The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
Comments / 0