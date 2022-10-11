Read full article on original website
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Woman shot in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police release more information on shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento Police Department has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that took place in Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon. Body cam video will be released within 30 days. On October 11, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., Sacramento Police Department detectives were at a residential apartment complex in the 6800...
KCRA.com
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect for homicide on Sunday, cites early release of criminals
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man on Sunday evening in North Highlands. The press release also reveals the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and was released early from prison. NEWS RELEASE: **ARREST** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 6300 BLOCK OF WHITECLIFF...
1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 11, 2022
Suspect: MARTIN, JOHNNY (BMA, 32, ARRESTED) Suspect: TURAY, MOHAMED (BMA, 27, ARRESTED) RECKLESSLY CAUSING FIRE TO STRUCTURE OR FOREST LAND. Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their...
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.
1 person shot and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A person has been shot and killed in North Highlands. At 9:30 p.m., there was a ShotSpotter activation along the 3800 block of Madison Ave. near Jackson St., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an adult male laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.Deputies applied a chest seal and initiated CPR until Metro Fire arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.Witnesses declined to give any information and deputies are still searching for the suspect. Eastbound Madison is closed temporarily while investigators collect evidence.No further information is available
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured. On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.
'This just doesn't happen here': 18-year-old clerk shot at Escalon Family Dollar store in critical condition
ESCALON, Calif. — An 18-year old store clerk is in critical condition after getting shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Escalon, Monday. "It's scary. It's a scary thing to happen here. This just doesn't happen," said Rebekah Martinez, spokesperson for the victim's family.
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento
Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Natomas area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting along Weald Way in Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. along the 2900 block of Weald Way. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. The man was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run
State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
