FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman shot in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police release more information on shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento Police Department has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that took place in Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon. Body cam video will be released within 30 days. On October 11, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., Sacramento Police Department detectives were at a residential apartment complex in the 6800...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 11, 2022

Suspect: MARTIN, JOHNNY (BMA, 32, ARRESTED) Suspect: TURAY, MOHAMED (BMA, 27, ARRESTED) RECKLESSLY CAUSING FIRE TO STRUCTURE OR FOREST LAND. Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their...
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person shot and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A person has been shot and killed in North Highlands. At 9:30 p.m., there was a ShotSpotter activation along the 3800 block of Madison Ave. near Jackson St., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an adult male laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.Deputies applied a chest seal and initiated CPR until Metro Fire arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.Witnesses declined to give any information and deputies are still searching for the suspect. Eastbound Madison is closed temporarily while investigators collect evidence.No further information is available
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento

Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Natomas area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting along Weald Way in Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. along the 2900 block of Weald Way. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. The man was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run

State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

