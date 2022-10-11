ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com

Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance

The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
fox16.com

Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
Kait 8

If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
THV11

Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
KATV

Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
THV11

Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
KARK

Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases

Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
arkadelphian.com

Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September

CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
THV11

THV11

