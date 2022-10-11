Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation
Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers' wallets.
CVS Pharmacy makes feminine hygiene products more affordable in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Here in Arkansas, someone could have to pay as much as 10 percent of sales tax on tampons or pads, but CVS Pharmacy has been paving the way for cheaper costs. CVS has started paying the sales tax on store-brand feminine hygiene products in 12...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
magnoliareporter.com
Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance
The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
Kait 8
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
Kait 8
If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
KATV
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
Apparent cyber attack at CHI St. Vincent affects service for millions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An apparent cyber attack on one of the largest health systems in the country has continued to have an impact in Arkansas. CHI St. Vincent leaders have been looking into what they referred to as an "IT security incident." Though the details haven't exactly been...
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
Fun Family Getaway in Arkansas – Stay in a Barn Loft & See Farm Animals
If you are looking for something a little different to do with the family especially if you have young children this is a great getaway. You can stay in a barn loft with beautiful tree-top views and visit with the animals just down the road near Hot Springs, Arkansas. What...
KARK
Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases
Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
arkadelphian.com
Local dispensary sales 26 pounds of medical marijuana in September
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in...
KYTV
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
5newsonline.com
'We'll just leave' | Parent reacts to new anti-trans policies at Arkansas school
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
Teenager and visitors react to the weekend of violence in Little Rock
A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.
THV11
