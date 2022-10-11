Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
blockworks.co
Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties
Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America. OpenSea this week added support to the Avalanche (AVAX) chain — its seventh blockchain for NFT transactions. AVAX traders, however, appeared indifferent, considering the token continued its steady decline in an uneven week for digital collectible markets. And for...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
e-cryptonews.com
What Is the Secret Network (SCRT)?
The Secret Network (SCRT) is a new blockchain that is designed to revolutionize the use of crypto. It provides unique features, including instant transactions and high scalability. With all these features and components, experts believe that it is a worthwhile investment. In recent months, there has been a lot of...
NBC Miami
Former Google Ads Boss Launches ‘Web3′ Search Startup With Backing From Coinbase, Top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
Business Insider
Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare
Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
thecoinrise.com
SEC probes Yuga Labs for securities violations
According to recent reports, Yuga Labs is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether its Ethereum NFTs for the Bored Ape Yacht Club and its native crypto token ApeCoin are unregistered securities. Yuga Labs in trouble. A recent report by Bloomberg cites an unnamed source...
decrypt.co
CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs
Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
born2invest.com
How Will the Price of Ethereum Evolve and Why the NFT Volume Collapses
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has been in a consolidation phase in recent weeks as investors wait for the next post-merge catalyst. The current ETH price is at $1,369, down slightly from the September 27th high of $1,403. If you want to find more details about the price of Ethereum...
Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’
Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
coingeek.com
Blacklist Manager: An innovation software solution to help retrieve stolen or lost digital assets
ZUG, SWITZERLAND 05 October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has launched a software tool allowing miners to freeze digital assets on the BSV blockchain once a court order or equivalent documentation is secured. This tool makes it possible to freeze digital assets directly – rather than just at a wallet level.
dailyhodl.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Predicts One Blockchain Use Case Will Take Over Traditional Finance
FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried thinks one primary crypto use case will push the digital asset sector into the world of traditional finance. Bankman-Fried notes in a new interview on the Unchained Podcast that it takes two days for money to get delivered through the traditional equities market, which can potentially lead to trades getting canceled and that that is worse on the cash side where it takes a month for cash to “definitely, definitely settle.”
financefeeds.com
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
