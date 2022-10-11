ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties

Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America. OpenSea this week added support to the Avalanche (AVAX) chain — its seventh blockchain for NFT transactions. AVAX traders, however, appeared indifferent, considering the token continued its steady decline in an uneven week for digital collectible markets. And for...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership

Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
e-cryptonews.com

What Is the Secret Network (SCRT)?

The Secret Network (SCRT) is a new blockchain that is designed to revolutionize the use of crypto. It provides unique features, including instant transactions and high scalability. With all these features and components, experts believe that it is a worthwhile investment. In recent months, there has been a lot of...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare

Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech

Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

SEC probes Yuga Labs for securities violations

According to recent reports, Yuga Labs is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether its Ethereum NFTs for the Bored Ape Yacht Club and its native crypto token ApeCoin are unregistered securities. Yuga Labs in trouble. A recent report by Bloomberg cites an unnamed source...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs

Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT

Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dailyhodl.com

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Predicts One Blockchain Use Case Will Take Over Traditional Finance

FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried thinks one primary crypto use case will push the digital asset sector into the world of traditional finance. Bankman-Fried notes in a new interview on the Unchained Podcast that it takes two days for money to get delivered through the traditional equities market, which can potentially lead to trades getting canceled and that that is worse on the cash side where it takes a month for cash to “definitely, definitely settle.”
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore

Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
BUSINESS

