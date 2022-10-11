ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

North Dakota native works as hurricane hunter to collect valuable data on hurricanes, other strong storms

By Demi Hartl
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
SCIENCE
KX News

North Dakota second in specter sightings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States. A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Florida State
Hot 97-5

The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale

How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Winter Storms#Keesler Air Force Base#Squadron#The Hurricane Hunters
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns

(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Government Technology

North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure

North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFYR-TV

Japan trade mission to bring millions to North Dakota businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly three dozen state and business leaders visiting Japan last week continued to promote trade relationships. North Dakota Trade Office Vice President Drew Combs said he’s expecting North Dakota businesses to make millions of dollars in trade as a result of the trade mission. Combs said this overseas visit was years in the making and opened future commerce opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
valleynewslive.com

The future of electric vehicles in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The auto industry and the way we fuel up our cars could be seeing a lot of change in the coming years for the state of North Dakota. Many will be seeing new charging stations across the state as the department of transportation looks to install them along I-94 and I-29 for their electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan.
POLITICS
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns to visit if you love the outdoors

This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. If you love the outdoors, you’ll love Mississippi. The state’s natural beauty begs you to explore everything it has to offer - from the northern border to the southern coast and everywhere in between. From hiking and rock climbing at Tishomingo State Park to exploring the primitive Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodville, Mississippi’s great outdoors offers something for everyone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy