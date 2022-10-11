North Dakota native works as hurricane hunter to collect valuable data on hurricanes, other strong storms

Read full article on original website
What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?
With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
North Dakota second in specter sightings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States. A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced […]
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
For many, the topic hits a nerve. So let's hit it!
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
North Dakota Chief Information Officer set to resign in December to join Bitzero International
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is losing his seventh cabinet member since June. Governor Burgum announced yesterday that Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley is resigning. Riley is set to join Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations. His resignation goes into effect December 2nd. Riley was appointed...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and a delegation of Expo leaders discussed the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota Wednesday. The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Today Show Features North Dakota Owner of "Bow & Arrow Brewing Co."
Japan trade mission to bring millions to North Dakota businesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly three dozen state and business leaders visiting Japan last week continued to promote trade relationships. North Dakota Trade Office Vice President Drew Combs said he’s expecting North Dakota businesses to make millions of dollars in trade as a result of the trade mission. Combs said this overseas visit was years in the making and opened future commerce opportunities.
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
Vanity Plates? Here's what won't fly with the North Dakota DOT.
The future of electric vehicles in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The auto industry and the way we fuel up our cars could be seeing a lot of change in the coming years for the state of North Dakota. Many will be seeing new charging stations across the state as the department of transportation looks to install them along I-94 and I-29 for their electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan.
5 Mississippi towns to visit if you love the outdoors
This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. If you love the outdoors, you’ll love Mississippi. The state’s natural beauty begs you to explore everything it has to offer - from the northern border to the southern coast and everywhere in between. From hiking and rock climbing at Tishomingo State Park to exploring the primitive Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodville, Mississippi’s great outdoors offers something for everyone.
It’s North Dakota’s Ghoulish Getaway to Deadweird in Deadwood!
Halloween fun for adults- shoot, the town's already haunted!
