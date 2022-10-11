Read full article on original website
Related
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
wamc.org
Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor candidates trade barbs during televised debate
The major party candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debated Wednesday night. Republican Joe Benning and Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman both have experience in the Vermont Statehouse. Benning has been a state senator from Caledonia County for 12 years. Zuckerman served in both chambers and as Lieutenant Governor from 2017 until 2021...
VTDigger
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
WCAX
Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
WCVB
All four Massachusetts 2022 ballot questions explained in 200 words or less
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will face four ballot questions in the upcoming November general election: A constitutional amendment to tax the rich; proposed laws impacting dental insurance and alcohol sales; and a referendum to repeal a law recently passed by the legislature. Most of the issues are the...
wamc.org
Vermont Secretary of State urges voters to plan for upcoming election
Vermont’s outgoing Secretary of State is urging voters to have a voting plan for the upcoming general election. All active and registered voters in Vermont have been mailed a ballot. Secretary of State Jim Condos is urging people to have a plan to ensure there are no issues when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermont Statehouse drops Covid vaccination and testing rules
Legislators said enforcement of the old screening process for visitors to the capitol has been nonexistent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Statehouse drops Covid vaccination and testing rules.
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
wamc.org
Labor leaders hope Amazon union vote in Schodack will have ripple effect
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Rensselaer County are holding a union election that started today. If a majority of workers choose to unionize, the ALB1 fulfillment center in Schodack would become Amazon’s second facility to organize. The labor community is watching closely. Christian Smalls, the president and founder...
wamc.org
Head of local nonprofit helping to advise international organization
The head of a western Massachusetts nonprofit that helps low-income women gain economic independence is being internationally recognized. Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, has been invited to join a newly-formed group that will advise other affiliate organizations. As one of 16 members of the Dress...
WCAX
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WCAX
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
Comments / 0