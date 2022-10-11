ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
wamc.org

Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor candidates trade barbs during televised debate

The major party candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debated Wednesday night. Republican Joe Benning and Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman both have experience in the Vermont Statehouse. Benning has been a state senator from Caledonia County for 12 years. Zuckerman served in both chambers and as Lieutenant Governor from 2017 until 2021...
VTDigger

Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means

Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
NHPR

New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
WCAX

Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
mynbc5.com

Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
wamc.org

Labor leaders hope Amazon union vote in Schodack will have ripple effect

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Rensselaer County are holding a union election that started today. If a majority of workers choose to unionize, the ALB1 fulfillment center in Schodack would become Amazon’s second facility to organize. The labor community is watching closely. Christian Smalls, the president and founder...
wamc.org

Head of local nonprofit helping to advise international organization

The head of a western Massachusetts nonprofit that helps low-income women gain economic independence is being internationally recognized. Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, has been invited to join a newly-formed group that will advise other affiliate organizations. As one of 16 members of the Dress...
WCAX

Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WCAX

Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
