Nearly 79% of people pushed into poverty by Covid pandemic in 2020 were from India, World Bank says
India bore the brunt of the overwhelming number of people who were plunged into poverty in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the World Bank.Approximately 71 million people across the globe may have been pushed into extreme poverty due to the pandemic, the World Bank said in its latest report, titled Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2022: Correcting Course.India accounted for 56 million, or every eight out of 10 people who were pushed to extreme poverty in 2020, it said, underscoring the huge burden of the pandemic in the country.The report also noted that...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces accept African Union-led peace talks
NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday they have accepted an invitation by the African Union to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict.
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized at a Geneva ceremony. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed Merkel and presented her with the award after hailing “her leadership, her courage, her compassion, her positive, principled influence in Europe and in the world.” Merkel, who has not made many public appearances since leaving office in December, praised others for the welcome that she oversaw at a time when many Syrians were fleeing entrenched conflict at home — a conflict that continues today.
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.
U.S. Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were undermining...
EXPLAINER: Haiti's troubled history of foreign interventions
Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops in response to gangs and protesters who have paralyzed the country.Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti's most powerful gangs blocked access to a main fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince where more than 10 million gallons of gasoline and diesel are stored, along with more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads in the capital and other main cities to demand Henry's resignation and protest rising fuel prices after...
Brazil's election could have a huge impact on the world's climate
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a run-off reelection campaign, and the results of the contest on Oct. 30 will have a major impact on the fate of the Amazon rain forest and on climate change worldwide. “It’s the most important election remaining this year in the world,” Nick Zimmerman,...
NGO Reports ‘Deadly Decade’ for Environmental Defenders
For those impacted by record temperatures, flash floods, rising sea levels, and severe drought, climate change can be deadly. It’s not just extreme weather that threatens lives, however. Also, it’s extreme actions by extreme people, according to Global Witness, an NGO whose mission is protecting the environment and the human rights of those who defend it. In a new report on violence against land and environmental defenders—its 10th annual report on the subject—it says 1,733 people have been murdered in the last decade because of their environmental advocacy. That’s one murder every two days.
US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data
Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
Poland's minister for EU affairs leaves government
Poland's minister for ties with the European Union has resigned amid his country's fractious relationship with the 27-nation bloc and domestic tensions
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
First Solomon Islands police head to China for training amid deepening security ties
A delegation of more than 30 Solomon Islands police officers has travelled to China to undergo training for the first time, in a sign of deepening ties between the two countries, which signed a controversial security deal earlier this year. The group of 34 officers, including a deputy and an...
Lebanon President Accepts Maritime Border Deal With Israel
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president, Michel Aoun, announced on Thursday his country's acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to "a positive end." Aoun said the deal represented an "historic achievement" in which Lebanon regained 860 square km (around 330 square miles) of disputed maritime...
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the alleged involvement of the EU border agency Frontex in Greece’s illegal pushbacks of migrants to Turkey has concluded that agency employees were involved in covering up such incidents in violation of peoples’ “fundamental rights.”
U.N. Security Council Considers Haiti Sanctions, Targeting 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday. The first person to be sanctioned...
