Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
The admired Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made in appearance at La Cantera Mall
SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolled into San Antonio Saturday!. The Hello Kitty-themed truck stopped by in front of Barnes and Nobles at La Cantera as part of its tour for this year. Hello Kitty fans were able to get exclusive collectibles including a coin...
news4sanantonio.com
Monarch Trophy Studio
Monarch Trophy Studio is one of the nation's largest award and trophy retailers. They have been able to become a big part of the culture in San Antonio with their work on Fiesta medals. Here to tell us some of their favorite works and even gift ideas for the upcoming holidays are Monarch Trophy owners Kathy & Charlie Drago.
news4sanantonio.com
Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
news4sanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
news4sanantonio.com
Lotería Family Game Night!
We've been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with lots of great events for the family and there's one more this week that's full of food, fun, and a family favorite: Loteria. First lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper Nirenburg, and culinary photographer Tracey Maurer talk about all the fun. Loteria Family...
news4sanantonio.com
'Hunters for the Hungry' with Buck and Does Mercantile
Hunters for the Hungry provides lean protein to Texans in need. Here today with more on the program are Dayna Robokowski with the San Antonio Food Bank and Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile, the sponsor of the program. Bucktoberfest - annual kickoff to hunting season. This Saturday (October...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
news4sanantonio.com
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2400 fine for bringing loaded gun to the airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge paid her fine Friday for accidentally bringing a loaded gun into the San Antonio Airport. Bexar County Court-13 Judge Rosa Speedlin Gonzalez says she forgot the handgun was in a pocket of her carry-on bag. TSA agents found it as Gonzalez went through security...
news4sanantonio.com
NSITE converts classrooms to businesses as part of virtual enterprise competition
SAN ANTONIO - One local high school is preparing students for careers in business by transforming classrooms into companies. The school is NSITE (Northside Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship), a magnet program at Holmes High School where budding businessmen and women are pursuing their dreams. A trio of student-run companies made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from elderly woman sick with Covid
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say broke into an elderly woman's home while she was in the hospital with Covid-19. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Cruz Castro broke into the home of the 79-year-old victim and stole her jewelry and fur coat. The belongings were worth more than $40,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
news4sanantonio.com
25 IDEA Schools receive position on America's Healthiest Schools list
SAN ANTONIO - 25 IDEA schools in San Antonio have received nationwide recognition for Most Healthy Schools in the Nation. The IDEA schools are on a list of America’s, ‘Healthiest Schools for 2022.’ It notes its commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and wellness policies.
news4sanantonio.com
Wounded U.S. Army Captain presented with mortgage free smart home
U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver was welcomed to his brand-new mortgage-free smart home in Canyon Lake Thursday morning. 12 years ago, Captain Carver was serving in Afghanistan when his platoon was ambushed in a rocket and explosive attack, leading to Carver needing to have his leg amputated along with multiple other injuries.
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
Comments / 0