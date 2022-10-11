ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Monarch Trophy Studio

Monarch Trophy Studio

Monarch Trophy Studio is one of the nation's largest award and trophy retailers. They have been able to become a big part of the culture in San Antonio with their work on Fiesta medals. Here to tell us some of their favorite works and even gift ideas for the upcoming holidays are Monarch Trophy owners Kathy & Charlie Drago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Residents raised awareness at the San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Walk to End Alzheimer’s made its return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!. Participants walked throughout the park, all to end Alzheimer’s disease. Opening ceremonies were at 8 a.m. followed by the actual walk. The annual event honors those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lotería Family Game Night!

Lotería Family Game Night!

We've been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with lots of great events for the family and there's one more this week that's full of food, fun, and a family favorite: Loteria. First lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper Nirenburg, and culinary photographer Tracey Maurer talk about all the fun. Loteria Family...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Hunters for the Hungry' with Buck and Does Mercantile

Hunters for the Hungry provides lean protein to Texans in need. Here today with more on the program are Dayna Robokowski with the San Antonio Food Bank and Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile, the sponsor of the program. Bucktoberfest - annual kickoff to hunting season. This Saturday (October...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

NSITE converts classrooms to businesses as part of virtual enterprise competition

SAN ANTONIO - One local high school is preparing students for careers in business by transforming classrooms into companies. The school is NSITE (Northside Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship), a magnet program at Holmes High School where budding businessmen and women are pursuing their dreams. A trio of student-run companies made...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

25 IDEA Schools receive position on America's Healthiest Schools list

SAN ANTONIO - 25 IDEA schools in San Antonio have received nationwide recognition for Most Healthy Schools in the Nation. The IDEA schools are on a list of America’s, ‘Healthiest Schools for 2022.’ It notes its commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and wellness policies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wounded U.S. Army Captain presented with mortgage free smart home

U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver was welcomed to his brand-new mortgage-free smart home in Canyon Lake Thursday morning. 12 years ago, Captain Carver was serving in Afghanistan when his platoon was ambushed in a rocket and explosive attack, leading to Carver needing to have his leg amputated along with multiple other injuries.
CANYON LAKE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

